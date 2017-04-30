FATAL CRASH: Motorbike rider dies after serious accident

A MOTORBIKE rider has died in a serious crash on Esk-Hampton Rd at Esk earlier today.
Queensland Police report a man died on scene when a motorbike and a car collided at 11.20am.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the driver of the car was not injured and did not require further treatment.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.
Esk Hampton Rd is closed near Ravensbourne following a serious two vehicle traffic crash. Please avoid the area. #bnetraffic— QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) April 30, 2017