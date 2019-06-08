Police identify young man killed in horror highway crash

Emergency services are attending to a serious single-vehicle rollover in Glan Devon, near Nanango, on June 7.

Emergency services are attending to a serious single-vehicle rollover in Glan Devon, near Nanango, on June 7. Matt Collins

UPDATE: A young man has died in a horror rollover in the Burnett region rocked by a series of fatal crashes in the past two weeks.

The 21-year-old man from Kingaroy died at the scene when his sedan left the Burnett Highway and crashed into a number of trees on Friday.

The vehicle was left on its roof when emergency services arrived on scene after 12.45pm.

Dalby Burnett Patrol Group Inspector Graeme Paine said the vehicle was significantly damaged as a result of the crash.

He said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

"The impact was significant indicating the vehicle was travelling at speed," he said.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are responding to a fatal crash on the Burnett Highway.

Initial reports are a vehicle rolled multiple times off the highway about 5km north of Nanango about 12.50pm on Friday.

The vehicle is believed to have hit a culvert and rolled, resting on its roof.

A person is believed to have died in the incident.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are on scene with police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

The Forensic Crash Unit has been sent to the scene.