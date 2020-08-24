Fatal crash: Man allegedly drove at terrifying speed

POLICE have revealed the speed a Gold Coast man was allegedly travelling at when he collided into another driver who died at the scene.

Shannon James Murray on Wednesday appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court via videolink from custody for a bail application.

Shannon James Murray is facing charges of dangerous driving causing death, speeding more than 45km/hr over the speed limit, failing to stop and help after a fatal crash and driving on a licence which had been expired for two years or more, speeding and negligent driving.

Police allege about 11.30pm on August 4, Mr Murray was driving a Mazda 3 north on the Pacific Hwy, near Kennedy Dr in Tweed Heads, when he crashed into the back of a Kia hatchback.

It is alleged Mr Murray was travelling at 200km/h in a sign posted 100km/h zone at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Kia, 47-year-old Steven Morris, died at the scene.

Mr Murray and his 19-year-old passenger - who is not facing charges - allegedly fled the crash site before emergency services arrived.

A short time later, police found the pair on nearby Kennedy Dr.

Defence lawyer Kate Brady questioned the strength of the prosecution's case after it was revealed Mr Morris did an illegal u-turn moments before he was hit by Mr Murray's car.

"The deceased performed an illegal u-turn across two lanes into oncoming traffic on a 100km/h zone at night," Ms Brady said.

"There is a belief the accused was speeding and hence his driving was dangerous. The prosecution has made no admission that if he was travelling at 100km/h could he have avoided the collision? Or was it inevitable?"

Police prosecutor sergeant Nathan Lockett argued Mr Murray's driver's licence was previously cancelled following a police pursuit and he faced a strong possibility of a lengthy jail sentence.

Sgt Lockett told the court an expert analysis of CCTV footage showed Mr Murray was allegedly travelling at 200km/h "moments before the collision".

The court was told the expert analysis was not provided to Mr Murray's defence lawyer prior to the bail application.

Ms Brady withdrew the appilcation.

Mr Murray will remain in jail on remand until his next hearing on September 28.

