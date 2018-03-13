‘Fat’ Kyle Sandilands’ relationship confession

KIIS FM shock jock Kyle Sandilands has confessed that he cops brutal insults from his girlfriend Imogen Anthony in a candid interview with Married At First Sight bride Charlene Perera this morning.

The radio host was speaking with Perera today when she said "I should never have used those words" after telling her TV groom Patrick Miller to "man up" on air.

Kyle describes the abuse he cops from his girlfriend Imogen.

Since the episode, she has been slammed by fans calling her out as a "hypocrite."

But their conversation turned to Sandilands, who admitted it was "nothing" compared to the verbal abuse in his relationship with Anthony.

"Don't worry - that's nothing to me," he said on air today.

Imogen Anthony is known for her out-there personality,

"Like my missus called me, (and said) 'Stop crying you fat c***'. So that's heaps worse than what you've said."

In July last year, Kings Cross kingpin John Ibrahim gave a rare insight into living across the road to Sandilands and Anthony.

He said there was one incident, which involved Anthony leaping on the bonnet of Sandilands' Bentley yelling, "Where are you going you fat c***".

Imogen, Kyle and John Ibrahim.

"One morning I'm across the road having a coffee and I can hear the garage door opening so I look over to my right and I can see Kyle reversing this big arse Bentley out the driveway," he said on air at the time

"He's reversing out slowly and all of a sudden you see Imogen jump on the bonnet like you would a cat, with Ugg boots on and a singlet.

"She staring into the (car yelling), 'Where are you going you fat c***'. She's stood up on the bonnet and she's got her arms folded and you see him drive back into the driveway, the garage door comes closing down, I just, I nearly died."

Sandilands, 46, said he was attempting to leave their Sydney home after a heated argument.

In today's radio survey, KIIS 1065's Kyle and Jackie O Show remains in the top spot for FM breakfast radio.