Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BURNED: Noosa North Shore general store.
BURNED: Noosa North Shore general store. Wotif
News

Fat fire explodes burning man's hands and head

Kristen Booth
by
21st Apr 2019 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was hospitalised after receiving burns from a fire at Noosa North Shore overnight.

A male in his 30's sustained superficial burns to his hands and head after throwing water on a fat fire in a takeaway store.

Queensland Fire Emergency Services were called to the Beach Rd general store at 8pm last night where they put out the kitchen fire.

The man was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

fire general store kitchen fire noosa north shore queensland ambulace service queensland fire and emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Sneaky move means more speed cameras coming to our roads

    premium_icon Sneaky move means more speed cameras coming to our roads

    News Queensland motorists are facing a huge influx of new speed cameras after the State Government closed a legal loophole, allowing more cameras on more roads.

    • 21st Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    Hemp could be the answer to fixing PFAS contamination

    premium_icon Hemp could be the answer to fixing PFAS contamination

    Environment Hemp plants could be the key to treating water contaminated by PFAS.

    10 things to do this Easter weekend

    10 things to do this Easter weekend

    Entertainment What's on in and around Ipswich

    Sydney exhibition to showcase mother and daughter's work

    premium_icon Sydney exhibition to showcase mother and daughter's work

    News Jocelyn Reid wants to be a photographer like her mum