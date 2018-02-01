Where Ipswich ranks in Queensland's fattest cities

IPSWICH is no longer the fattest city in Queensland but it's not because residents have slimmed down.

The central Queensland town of Mackay has overtaken Ipswich as the state's fattest with 83.4% of adult residents considered overweight or obese.

That figure tips Mackay over the scales, shafting Ipswich down to number two.

In Ipswich, 78.3% of adults are overweight or obese, up from 71.7% in 2007-2008.

In 2007, Mackay was only slightly behind Ipswich on 71.6%.

That's an increase of 6.6% in a six-year period.

The figures are the latest from Australian Government's Progress in Australian Regions report.

The report relies on 2016 data which also shows Ipswich residents have a significantly lower life expectancy than our city slicker neighbours.

In 2006, the life expectancy of Ipswich residents was 80.3 years.

That's compared to Brisbane where residents were expected to live to 81.2 years.

In 2016, Brisbane resident's life expectancy rose to 83.8 years while Ipswich residents reached only 81.6 years for the average life span.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive Chris Mc-Millan said it was concerning to see obesity rates still rising.

"Being obese or overweight can have a detrimental impact on your health and is one of the leading contributors to chronic diseases later in life, including some cancers," Ms McMillan said.

Up to one-third of all cancer cases could be prevented through healthy lifestyle choices, including diet and regular exercise, Ms McMillan said.

How we measure up

Ipswich residents are even fatter than they were in 2007.

Across the state

Queensland: 64.3% of adults are overweight or obese

Ipswich: 78.3% of adults are overweight or obese

Cairns: 51.5% of adults are overweight or obese

Townsville: 64.6% of adults are overweight or obese (Greater Townsville region is 63.4%)

Mackay: 83.4% of adults are overweight or obese

Fitzroy: 73.1% of adults are overweight or obese

Wide Bay: 70.1% of adults are overweight or obese

Sunshine Coast: 60.3% of adults are overweight or obese

Darling Downs: 59% of adults are overweight or obese

Toowoomba: 63.3% of adults are overweight or obese (Greater Toowoomba region is 60.5%)

Greater Brisbane: 62.9% of adults are overweight or obese

Gold Coast: 61.6% of adults are overweight or obese