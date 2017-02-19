Fast moving storms headed our way

The storm over Redbank on Monday.

THUNDERSTORMS in the Ipswich area are likely this afternoon.

Weatherzone senior meteorologist Jacob Cronje said storms cells to the west were moving fast towards Ipswich and were likely to bring lightning and rain with them.

"That will persist well into the evening for Ipswich and surrounds," he said.

"They are really a bit active with lightning in them at the moment."

Mr Cronje said today's afternoon and evening storms, which could bring 10-15mm of rain, would give way to showers in the early hours of Monday.

"And then we'll see some clearing," he said.

There could be more thunderstorms on the cards for Monday afternoon before clearing Tuesday when temperatures will rise.