Fast-moving fire destroys home, sheds near Esk

A FAST-MOVING bushfire has destroyed several structures and closed the Brisbane Valley Highway.

About 6pm on Thursday the fire ripped through a Mt Beppo home.

As of last night, there was one confirmed residential house and several outhouses and sheds that were destroyed.

A full assessment of the damage including loss of property and damage to infrastructure is being assessed by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Rapid Damage Assessment team.

Somerset Regional Council is working with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and other agencies after the fire affected rural properties at Toogoolawah, Mt Beppo, Cressbrook and surrounding localities.

QFES will continue backburning operations today.

Firefighters say residents in the affected area who left their properties and are behind the fire front should be ok to return to their properties to inspect damage.

Somerset Regional Council established an evacuation centre about 5pm yesterday.

This centre remained open until 8pm.

Fewer than one dozen people attended the centre asking for information.

The council assisted one family and their pets with emergency accommodation.

Residents in the affected area remain without power.

Energex reports as at 7.45am, 319 homes remain without power.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the fire was wide-spread and fast moving.

"It's absolutely devastating and our thoughts are with all those impacted," he said.

"We will be working with QFES this morning to ascertain the extent of the damage, the number of impacted properties and landholders and we will provide assistance to authorities and impacted residents, wherever possible."