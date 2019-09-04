Menu
'Fast-moving blaze': Residents advised to evacuate

Greg Osborn
by
4th Sep 2019 3:17 PM

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises there is a bushfire in Frazerview and conditions are getting worse.

The fast-moving blaze is travelling from Horan Road, Parsons Gate Road and Radunz Road in a northerly direction.

It is expected to impact the area north of Parsons Gate Road. 

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but may not be able to protect every property. 

"The fire could have a significant impact on the community," A QFES spokesperson said. "Residents are advised to evacuate in an easterly direction towards Kalbar.

"If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous."

People in the area will also be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

