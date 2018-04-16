Free stuff up for grabs at fast 'foodary' grand opening

BUSINESS BOOM: Krispy Kreme and Carl's Jr Burger at Redbank Plains are among the latest foreign food investments in the city.

IPSWICH diners are fast developing an obsession with American food.

First there was Krispy Kreme and Carl's Jr Burger at Redbank Plains, another Carl's will open in West Ipswich in June and super-sized grocery store Costco will open by the end of the year.

Many companies have the intention to expand and they're strategically placing themselves to cash in on the action.

Redbank Plains' population is experiencing massive growth with annual increases of 10.4 per cent per annum and within 350 metres of the newest development in town, a 750 student school is proposed for the coming years.

The $25 million Redbank Plains Convenience Centre officially opens this week and developer Todd Brown says its new home is no coincidence.

He said the centre provided a strategic convenience option for Redbank Plains' rapidly growing population base.

"Where else in Ipswich can you drive through, grab some donuts, a barista made coffee and a burger or kebab, fill your car with fuel and leave without the hassle that most large shopping centres create?

"After so much planning and construction, this marks a major milestone and brings a much-needed range of services to the Redbank Plains community.

"We're here to ensure the ongoing success of all our tenants and support local business in this fast growing region."

A Caltex service station anchors the new centre and ten commercial tenancies including Origin Kebabs.

The centre is the first complex to house five drive-throughs on site.

The Caltex service station's new concept known as 'The Foodary' will be treating visitors to free barista coffee, five cents-per-litre off fuel and food sampling of fresh products including sandwiches, wraps and baked goods.

American burger chain giant Carl's Jr will provide specials on both their Breakfast and lunch offers including 99c pancakes, while doughnut lovers will be able to purchase a dozen doughnuts and get another dozen for five dollars.

Zarraffas and Origin Kebabs are offering free product samples, exclusive meal deals and entertainment for the kids.

Other outlets still to open include an Indian restaurant, a Sushi eatery a bottle shop and a gym to help burn it all off.

Only three tenancies remain starting in size from 60 sqm.