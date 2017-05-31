Fast food outlets battle for slice of booming Ipswich suburb

Krispy Kreme is just one of the chains flocking to Redbank Plains

WHAT WE KNOW:

Construction has begun and by November the $20 million project should be complete

The project is expected to bring 70 construction and 150 full time jobs to Ipswich

Retailers will include the state's first Krispy Kreme drive-thru, a Carl's Jr burger restaurant, Origin Kebabs, Caltex with medical and personal services also expected to open

Remaining available tenancies range in size from 75 to 210sqm

The site is Redbank Plains Rd at Redbank Plains

A MASSIVE new market of potential customers has opened up in Redbank Plains as more people move into the booming suburb.

Construction began this week on a new mega food precinct, featuring a drive through Krispy Kreme and US burger chain Carl's Jnr, along Redbank Plains Rd.

BIG PLANS: An exciting, new shopping precinct will be built on 8.62ha of vacant land in Redbank Plains. Realcommercial.com.au

The $20 million project will be spread across a 1.7ha site and will be in prime position to attract customers.

RELATED:

>> Are there too many fast food outlets in Ipswich?

>> FAST FOOD CITY: Unhealthy options on the rise in Ipswich

Construction is due to finish by November and there are a few tenancies still available in the city's most rapidly growing suburb.

During the first three months of 2017, 296 people moved into Redbank Plains and Ipswich City Council approved 163 new residential lots.

Almost 1600 people moved to in the first three months on 2017, which means about 20% of new residents moved into Redbank Plains.

The developers behind the latest food precinct and service station project are confident they will be noticed.

Already more than 18,500 vehicles pass the development site on Redbank Plains Rd and that number is expected to grow to 43,000 within four years.

Urban Construct's Managing Director Todd Brown says the remaining available tenancies range in size from 75 to 210sqm and would suit a variety of small businesses.