Fast food chain to serve up 100 jobs

The new McDonalds in Karalee will be looking to hire 100 new employees.

JOBS are on the menu at one of Ipswich's newest restaurants, with 100 positions available.

McDonald's at Karalee Shopping Village wants to hire a wide range of employees, from mature-aged workers to parents and students needing extra cash.

Job seekers will be able to submit resumes online in a matter of weeks, with interviews to be held in the lead-up to the store's grand opening in September.

For McDonald's Karalee licensee Mark McCormack, this will be his second restaurant in Ipswich, adding to his restaurant at Brassall.

Mr McCormack said he was pleased to create these new opportunities for people searching for work.

"I'm really excited to be bringing the latest McDonald's to Karalee, which is on track to open in September," he said.

"We'll be hiring about 100 new employees for the restaurant, including full-time and part-time roles.

"These employees will be hard-working with a positive attitude who can help us provide our customers with world-class customer service.

"Applications will open around a month before the restaurant does, so check on our website towards the end of July to apply."

Construction of the restaurant is yet to start, but it will be located at the Coles end of the centre.

Mr McCormack said the restaurant would offer all the amenities customers are familiar with.

"The restaurant will include a dual lane drive-through, a PlayPlace for children and a McCafe, which will provide quality, barista-made coffee," he said.

"The interior design will be modern and comfortable, providing our customers with the best possible dining experience, and will include free Wi-Fi, digital kiosks and mobile ordering capabilities.

To apply, please log on www.apply.mcdonalds.com.au.