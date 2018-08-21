Fast, extreme off-road racing heads to Coulson this weekend

UP AND OVER: Queensland Motopark at Coulson will host the next round of the SXS racing championship on August 25.

THERE will be plenty of thrills and spills at Queensland Moto Park at Coulson this weekend as racers from SXS (Side By Side) take to the track.

This round of the DeWALT SXS Australian Championship will see racers battling one another for points which could see them get into the semi finals and then the grand finals.

Racegoers will be treated to fast paced, off-road racing action where cars race on motorcross tracks. This type of track racing delivers a high energy style of racing which has become extremely popular around the world.

This will be the second time the championships have been held in the Scenic Rim.

Sam Beck from Grunt Global and DeWALT SXS Australian Championship said the day was tipped to be a rev-heads delight.

"The cars will go all out. Our motto is tough, rough and muddy," he said.

"The guys will be doing 20ft jumps, getting the cars in the air, going around tight hair pin turns, and just having a great time.

"In between the races, we will have the guys from the Scenic Rim Motorsports Club doing quad bike demonstrations."

The event will be held on Saturday, August 25 from 9am-4pm at Queensland Moto Park at Coulson, located at 3010 Beaudesert Boonah Rd, Coulson.

To find out more about this extreme sport, log onto https://sxs-racing.com/.