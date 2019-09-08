Fassifern takes winning 'vibe' into title decider

UNFORGETTABLE: Landon Hayes rejoices after scoring to take the Bombers into the reserve grade grand final.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Fassifern Bombers produced a thrilling 28-22 upset to set up a Reserve Grade grand final clash with Goodna.

After dominating for the majority of the season, Goodna and Brothers were expected to battle for the trophy but the Bombers had their own script in mind.

Three tries to lock Landon Hayes, including the match winner, handed Fassifern a memorable triumph over the spirited Raceview club.

Brothers had been storming home.

Sensing their season slipping away, they became desperate, crossing twice inside the final 10 minutes to level the scores.

It looked as though they would finish over the top when Hayes crashed over to snuff out the resistance and seal a satisfying preliminary final win.

Exhausted after sending his club to another grand final, game breaker Hayes said it was a thrill to jag a match-defining try for the first time in his career but he preferred to deflect the attention onto his teammates.

"It was a team effort today,” he said.

"It wasn't me. It was a team effort.

"These boys have put in all year and I've just sort of hopped on the back of their momentum. They certainly deserve it.”

Hayes said the team would take great confidence from knocking off Brothers and every member felt it was building something special.

"There is a really vibe in this team and in this town,” he said.

"Everyone is behind us and we won't stop until the job is done.

"We'll enjoy this win. Rest the boys up and get back to business at training on Tuesday.”

Fassifern manager Scott Hall said Brothers had beaten Fassifern three times in as many clashes during the regular season and he was extremely happy the way they performed when it counted.

He lauded three-try hero Hayes as man of the match.

"The boys really stood up today,” he said. "They dug deep.

"Everyone just kept showing up for each other. It was a great team effort.

"It was very nerve-racking. We knew that Brothers was a quality outfit.”

Hall said the Bombers wholeheartedly believed they were capable of slaying minor premier Goodna.

"Definitely,” he said. "It's only a two-horse race.

"We just need to keep showing up for each other.”

Brothers coach Steve O'Connell said his players were bitterly disappointed to miss the final after a relatively successful season.

"We just didn't turn up,” he said. "We gave them a nudge at the end there but it wasn't to be.”

O'Connell said the Brethren would regroup and return bigger and better next season.

State of Play

RLI Reserve Grade preliminary final: Fassifern Bombers 28 (Dean Lloyd, Ethan Hayes, Landon Hayes 3 tries; Michael Hayes 4 goals) def Brothers 22 (Edward Pabai, Gerico Cecil, Andrew Taylor, Henry Povey tries; Ryan Brown 3 goals).

