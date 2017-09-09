Fassifern faithful heading to the city

CAN'T WAIT: Fassifern club President Kent West, injured five-eighth Aaron Adcock and sponsors Frank Klan and Peter Hayes will be cheering the Bombers on. Photo: Billy Harsant

HARRISVILLE and all of Fassifern Bomber territory will be deserted this afternoon.

All rugby league roads lead to the North Ipswich Reserve as the Bombers target a second Ipswich A Grade premiership victory.

The might of the Goodna Eagles stand in their way.

Fassifern Bombers club president Kent West said the Bombers faithful would be on hand in their droves, as they were back in 2012 when an Andrew Walker-inspired side broke through for the club's first title under coach Daniel Roos.

"Like any grand final they will get behind it,” West said. "No-one has a crowd like we do.

"The thing about it is that this is country and we do it all with sponsors and volunteers.

"There are no poker machines. We do it all ourselves.”

Peter Hayes, a former player and current sponsor, has his son Landon playing in the grand final for Fassifern.

A stock and station agent, he flew to North Queensland yesterday for business but will be back in time for the 6pm kick-off.

"I fly back at 1 o'clock on Saturday afternoon for the game,” the Commercial Hotel owner said before flying out.

"We are a small country community and this grand final is a big thing.

"All the former players will be there to cheer the team on and we have a very big fan base because of our supporters.

"We have only won one grand final and time will tell whether we get the second one.”

Fassifern star Landon Hayes, the son of Peter, will take the field full of hope that he can be part of another premiership.

He's won an Intrust Super Cup title with the Jets but a Bombers victory would rock his world.

"The last time I was this keen for a game of football was back in 2015 when we won it with the Jets,” he said. "When you are in the lead-up to a grand final a lot of players can look back and think they didn't appreciate it.

"I probably didn't appreciate it in 2015. It went so quick. But this time I am soaking it all up and enjoying the moment.”

Grand final wrap-up in Monday's QT.