32°
News

Fashionistas behind new clothing boutique

Helen Spelitis
| 25th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
Louise Schmidt and Wendy Stensson are preparing to launch Soul Sista.
Louise Schmidt and Wendy Stensson are preparing to launch Soul Sista.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NEW fashion boutique is opening at the Top of Town with a soulful theme.

Fashionistas Louise Schmidt and Wendy Stensson are preparing to launch their new store Soul Sista, specialising in Kaftans and all things colourful.

And clothing won't be the only thing on offer. Soul Sista will host wine and cheese nights inside the shop, at the old Top of Town Pets store.

"We'll be specialising in colourful kaftans and sourcing products Ipswich ladies have been deprived of,” Louise said.

"Some of our ladies are lost and they don't know what their style is, so we're here to help.”

Louise hopes having another fashion boutique for women of all ages and sizes will stem the trend of driving to Indooroopilly to shop. The pair also hope to launch their own fashion label in the near future and it's clear they're already popular. Louise and Wendy held two events in the lead-up to establishing the store and have already attracted more than 500 followers on Facebook.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fashion ipswich business

Man, child seriously injured in head on crash Warrego Hwy

Man, child seriously injured in head on crash Warrego Hwy

FOUR people were injured in a two vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway.

Fashionistas behind new clothing boutique

Louise Schmidt and Wendy Stensson are preparing to launch Soul Sista.

Louise Schmidt and Wendy Stensson are preparing to launch Soul Sista

COMMENT: All eyes on Hanson for state poll

Pauline Hanson

One Nation politician a LNP lackey?

Another voice needed to balance Andrew Bolt's rubbish

Andrew Bolt

My choice would be Mike Carlton’s acerbic take on current events

Local Partners

VIDEO: Instructor has a harsh lesson for honking drivers

Why honking at learner drivers isn't helping anybody

Pisasale on Monday: Ipswich woman turns 100

Mayor Paul Pisasale.

A big week of anniversaries and birthdays

LIONS, BEARS AND TIGERS: Go wild at Workshops Rail Museum

A Room for Wild Animals features a lion, tiger, jaguar, cheetah, polar bear, brown bear, black bear, moose, buffalo, deer and antelope.

Get up close and personal with 20 large taxidermy specimens

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau will be in the Assasins theatre show.

Check out what's on around the region

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Airlie Beach Festival of Music 2016 / Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photography

Check out the city's live music scene here

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

HE MAY not be James Bond, but Bundaberg lad Michael Dorman has hit the big time in a lead on Amazon web series Patriot.

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

PERFECT BUYING IN PEAK!

23 McNeills Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 3 $355,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Introducing a solid and tidy brick home with 3 carpeted bedrooms, main includes built-in cupboard and a/c, upgraded bathroom with...

BIG HOME, BIG BLOCK, BIG VIEWS &amp; BREEZES – ALL FOR A REALLY SMALL PRICE!

136 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 3 1 1 $219,000 NEG

This is NOT a misprint! This is your chance to secure this extra-large family home on a full ¼ acre block (1012m2) with the most amazing views and breezes for the...

STYLISH &amp; ELEVATED WITH VIEWS

10 Cottonwood Crescent, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $399,000...

Designed to maximize mountain views & afternoon breezes, this stunning property is proudly positioned on an elevated, landscaped 654m2 block in the much desired...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $339,000...

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $225,000 NEG

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

Land Sweet Land in the Scenic Rim

153 Schneiders Road, Rosevale 4340

Rural 5 2 10 $2,100,000...

What a combination to have.....Scenic views to Brisbane City, Bremer River Valley, Fassiifern Valley and the Great Dividing Range with 4 titles and located only 30...

LIVE AND ENTERTAIN IN STYLE AND COMFORT!

27 Hayes Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000 NEG

After nearly twenty years of selling great family homes in Ipswich it was a pleasant surprise to be so totally impressed by the sheer size, quality and features of...

BUY ME FOR $177,000 AND RENT ME FOR $275 PER WEEK – 8% PLUS RETURN!

17/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $177,000

This is not a misprint! Here is your chance to secure an 8% plus return in one quick and easy transaction. Opportunities like this don’t come along everyday so...

NEAR NEW, TOTALLY UNIQUE &amp; INCREDIBLY AFFORDABLE!

7 Sovereign Close, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

This near new four bedroom brick family home really stands out from the crowd. It is really an attractive home that has a great street appeal as well as the...

Modern executive style home at bargain price.

14 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $255,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is only five years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

WARNING: 'Sardine city' is on Ipswich's horizon

CONCERNED: The implications of the State's move to denser housing developments has Cr David Pahlke up in arms.

But Antoniolli says council can manage State's denser housing edict

Grand re-launch for new Nolan's Corner

GRAND PARTY: Wayne Kemp and Angela Love from Poison Arrow, Eliza Woodruffe from Limestone Emporium, Tess Claris from Voice Hair and Beauty and Kim Schubel from Schudio will all be at the grand launch party.

A feat worth celebrating

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

The suburb where house, land prices are spiking

ON THE RISE: 13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee will go to auction on March 31. Karalee house prices went up 9.9% in the past year.

"It has good hospitals, universities and schools."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!