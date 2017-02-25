Fashionistas behind new clothing boutique

A NEW fashion boutique is opening at the Top of Town with a soulful theme.

Fashionistas Louise Schmidt and Wendy Stensson are preparing to launch their new store Soul Sista, specialising in Kaftans and all things colourful.

And clothing won't be the only thing on offer. Soul Sista will host wine and cheese nights inside the shop, at the old Top of Town Pets store.

"We'll be specialising in colourful kaftans and sourcing products Ipswich ladies have been deprived of,” Louise said.

"Some of our ladies are lost and they don't know what their style is, so we're here to help.”

Louise hopes having another fashion boutique for women of all ages and sizes will stem the trend of driving to Indooroopilly to shop. The pair also hope to launch their own fashion label in the near future and it's clear they're already popular. Louise and Wendy held two events in the lead-up to establishing the store and have already attracted more than 500 followers on Facebook.