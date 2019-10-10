Fashion trends hit the runway at boutique markets

THE best of this season's fashion is set to be showcased down the runway at this weekend's Market's At The Boulevarde.

Saturday's market will feature a number of fashion focused stalls and finish with a runway show.

With an ethos of providing a platform for small business and community to connect, event coordinator Louisa Janke said fashionistas are turning away from online shopping in a bid to support local designers.

"Although online retail for example, has its place, there is a growing number of people not only seeking an experience, but to have that human connection and understand the origin story of a particular piece that they're able to hold in their hands," Ms Janke said.

The designs of Mada Family Creations will be appearing on the runway at Boulevarde Markets on Saturday. Contributed

Behind the scenes is a dedicated team of volunteers from models, to hair and make-up.

"There's a number of elements that go into a fashion show and the support we've received from our incredible team such as Myka Kneebone from M Hair or fashion Instagrammer Trishi Cotterell from FabulizeYourLife makes it possible," Ms Janke said.

Available on the day will be a range of fashions and accessories as stallholder Michelle Penton from Mada Family Creations unveils her stylish market baskets.

"We're really excited to be able to showcase our latest range on the runway," Ms Penton said.

"We work with women in Madagascar to create our designs, providing employment opportunities, and it's wonderful that this collaboration of ours continues to reach a wider audience."

The market will be held from 8.30am-12.30pm on Saturday, October 12, with all the runway action of the fashion show from 11.30am.

The markets here held at The Boulevarde shopping complex, located at 17 Limestone St, Ipswich.