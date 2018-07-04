Fashion, beauty business at home in suburbia

NOW OPEN: K and B Beauty Room owners Kayla Gibbs and Breanna Jostone with Jade Stuart and Jess Norton, of JDB Fashion settle into their new business home.

THE call of the suburbs was all too inviting for fashionable business owner Jade Stuart to pass up.

It's been 18 months since Ms Stuart closed her fashion and accessories shop on Brisbane St but this month she has found her new home in Silkstone.

JBD Fashion is a contemporary, sleek and inviting new business that has transformed an old medical building on Glebe Rd.

It's a new neighbour for families, suburban parks and primary schools, in a retail league of its own.

"We have re-branded, re-create and we have re-named ourself," Ms Stuart said. "There was not enough parking in the main street. People were walking past but they were getting a coffee, going to work or a meeting so we wanted to make a destination not a location.

"We always had great clientele and our community involvement was there but I just wasn't happy with the location itself.

"We closed down for a little while to work out what we wanted and get back to basics."

She said the new retail space in Silkstone was the ideal home for the business, which shares the space with beauty business K and B Beauty Room.

"I feel like this is the perfect place. Everyone from the surrounding houses turned out to welcome us to the community. I feel like this is the one," Ms Stuart said.

She said the business partnership between the fashion and beauty ventures was no coincidence.

"I am trained as a stylist so I can look after their outfit but then we can go down the hall to the beauty room and they do hair and make-up. I always dreamed of having a one-stop shop and we made it work," she said. Ms Stuart said online retail was not enough to meet customers' demands.

"I love being part of the community and online I felt very detached. I love being able to meet them in person. We have so many older clientele who don't shop online but I still want to be there to provide that service for them," she said.

"We're not just about the product, we are about the service. People come in feeling a little bit deflated and they walk out feeling a million dollars and that's what it's all about.

"You can't do that online, there is no personal interaction. I am teaching women to love the skin they are in. A lot of people don't know how to dress for their body shape or colour palettes, how to wear an accessory that is going to benefit their assets and minimise their flaws."

JBD Fashion is at 69 Glebe Rd, Silkstone.