Operations Manager Karl Schulte with produce from Maragi Farms that is about to head into supermarkets for Christmas. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
Rural

Farmers work hard to put food on tables this Christmas

Hugh Suffell
21st Dec 2020 6:00 AM
FARMERS across the Lockyer Valley have sent their produce off to the markets for the major Christmas trade week.

One of those farms is Maragi Fruit And Vegetables at Lake Clarendon, which grows spring onions, broccolini and pumpkins for produce markets and Woolworths Supermarkets.

Operations Manager Karl Schulte over the last couple of days has sent pallets stacked full of fresh spring onions to the markets, which will be on dinner plates across Queensland this Christmas weekend.

Karl said it had been a tough year for many growers across the region including at Maragi Farms who had to deal with border closures and reduced markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he was glad to be in the food production business however, as “everyone still has to eat”.

Spring onions grow on Maragi Farms, Lake Clarendon. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
Maragi Farm owner, Christine said it was good to be able to continue to supply supermarkets in Queensland and northern New South Wales throughout the pandemic.

The farm’s broccolini crop had been picked in recent weeks to also head into the markets for Christmas.

Karl said he hoped Queenslanders would “pray for rain” this Christmas as farmers continue to battle crippling drought.

