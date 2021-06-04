Menu
Farmers are warning the nation could be facing a fresh fruit shortage if Australia doesn’t work to secure a worker quarantine facility in the NT.
Business

Farmers warn of national fruit shortage if no workers found

by Natasha Emeck
4th Jun 2021 6:04 AM
FRUIT growers are warning the nation could be facing a fresh fruit shortage if Australia doesn't work to secure a worker quarantine facility.

The NT Farmers Association estimates the national agricultural industry is currently facing a shortage of 20,000 workers due to a lack of suitable quarantine facilities.

Pinata Farms managing director Gavin Scurr said he "fully supports" the agricultural industry's proposal to use the Bladin Point Worker Village as a quarantine facility for seasonal workers.

"The Bladin Point facility presents government with an opportunity to alleviate the critical worker shortage in Australia," he said.

"Failure to secure the facility will make it extremely difficult for us to harvest our crops.

"If the worker shortage is not addressed, Australia may face shortages of locally grown food. There are simply not enough workers to harvest and pack our produce. Action must be taken to safely allow seasonal workers into the country.'

Pinata Farms managing director Gavin Scurr.
"Pinata Farms is committed to employing locals however, the size of the worker shortage means that we must also secure workers from overseas to supplement our workforce. Pinata alone is facing a shortage of over 150 seasonal workers.'

'With the upcoming mango harvest, it is going to be a real struggle to harvest all our produce across Australia. Without a sufficient harvest workforce, consumers will miss out on our healthy and fresh produce.' Mr Scurr said.

The Bladin Point facility is currently being used by the Australian Defence Force as a quarantine facility, the lease on the premises expires on July 15. The agricultural and hospitality industries have been calling on the Commonwealth government to use it as a seasonal worker quarantine facility.

The facility can accommodate 1400 people at a time.

Originally published as Farmers warn of national fruit shortage if no workers secured

employment farming fruit picking

