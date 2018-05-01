Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Farmer have gathered to make their voices heard.
Farmer have gathered to make their voices heard.
Politics

Farmers vent anger at tree clearing laws

1st May 2018 10:14 AM

SEVERAL hundred farmers have gathered outside State Parliament to vent their opposition to tree clearing laws ahead of today's debate.  

Armed with signs reading "Annastacia please listen" and "I am a farmer these laws affect me" and "Trad's laws demonise farmers" and chanting "no way Palaszczuk", the protestors used the opportunity to launch a last-minute bid to kill off the changes.

  It will be Labor's second attempt to bring in the clearing restrictions - overturning the LNP's loosing of tree clearing laws - after failing to get them through the hung parliament in 2016.  

This time the ALP has the majority to ensure the Bill is passed.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington and her MPs - who will vote against the vegetation management laws - urged Labor MPs in the regions to take notice of the farmers and cross the floor on the Bill.

farming state parliament tree clearing
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'They're trying to shut us down': Owner's beef with council

    premium_icon 'They're trying to shut us down': Owner's beef with council

    Technology Managing director takes aim at mayor and councillors.

    • 1st May 2018 2:00 PM
    'Genuine emergency' prompts signing of recycling contract

    premium_icon 'Genuine emergency' prompts signing of recycling contract

    Council News Measures were discussed in an effort to halve contamination rates.

    • 1st May 2018 12:40 PM
    New video released of Second Range Crossing construction

    New video released of Second Range Crossing construction

    News New drone footage has been released

    Council's $1.5m recycling education spend falls flat

    premium_icon Council's $1.5m recycling education spend falls flat

    Environment Council's long-term figures on recycling and spending

    Local Partners