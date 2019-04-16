Menu
Customers have noticed empty shelves where Farmers Union drinks should be. Picture: Facebook
Iced coffee supplies dry out

16th Apr 2019 8:38 AM

Drought in South Australia is causing stress on one of Australia's most iconic drinks - Farmers Union Iced Coffee.

Over the past couple of days, customers have been noticing empty shelves where their beloved milk drink should be.

Current owners of the famous beverage Lion Dairy & Drinks says drought conditions have impacted their supply.

"Extreme weather conditions - including drought, together with significant cost increases across water, feed and energy - have contributed to the challenges facing dairy production in Australia…" a spokeswoman said.

drought farmers union food shopping south australia

