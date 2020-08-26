Menu
Land at Grantham will be leased to a farmer for fruit trees, herbs and vegetables.
Council News

Farmers to use Grantham floodplain to expand operation

Ali Kuchel
26th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
A FLOOD-PRONE block of land in Grantham will be turned into agricultural farm land, with the lessee paying just $300 annually.

The freehold block, owned by Lockyer Valley Regional Council, will be used to plant native trees, passionfruit, fruit trees, vegetables and herbs.

Councillors approved the recommendation to lease the land to a Grantham farmer at their recent meeting.

It was advised the block needed to be returned to its original state to council when the lessee no longer wanted the land.

But councillors said if the farmer had done good work and maintained the trees, it might turn into an avenue for a community garden.

“If there’s great looking fruit trees and native trees, why would we be encouraging someone to flatten it,” mayor Tanya Milligan said.

“I just think if they didn’t want the lease after a certain period of time and if they were in good fruitful order maybe a community group would want to take over it as a community type garden.”

The land, 4087m2 on Gatton-Helidon Road, will be leased in a three years with a three year option.

grantham lockyer valley
Gatton Star

