Farmers to have say on country's first mandatory dairy code

Farmers in the Scenic Rim will be able to have their say about dairy codes at a special meeting in Boonah this month. Bev Lacey

DAIRY farmers, processors and representative organisations are encouraged to have their say to help shape Australia's first mandatory dairy code by consultation in Boonah on Thursday, November 22.

Federal Member for Wright, Scott Buchholz, is urging local farmers and stakeholders to take part and help improve contracts between farmers and processors.

"We need farmers and processors across our region to have their say and make sure the code will work for them and our local area," Mr Buchholz said.

"The code will aim to make contracts fairer, more transparent and enforce a dispute resolution process.

"We all know how important the dairy industry is to us here in southeast Queensland and this can be the first step to a better industry.

"Consultations are the first step in the process, and the Department of Agriculture will be in town talking to local people about what should be in the code."

Representatives will be meeting with locals at Simon's Tavern in Boonah at 10am.

This will be the only meeting of this kind which will be held in the Scenic Rim.

More information about the development of the code can be found on the have your say website https://haveyoursay.agriculture.gov.au.

People can register online, email dairycode@agriculture.gov.au or phone 1300 044 940.