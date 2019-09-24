The vital call for water security during toughest drought

RIGHT MOVE: Flagstone Creek grazier Bruce Greer said Sunday's drought forum had been a positive event, with plenty of discussion and support ideas floated.

RIGHT MOVE: Flagstone Creek grazier Bruce Greer said Sunday's drought forum had been a positive event, with plenty of discussion and support ideas floated. ALI KUCHEL

FARMERS have called for action from state and federal governments for water security during ongoing drought conditions.

With water resources across Queensland drying up, one cattle producer has said its not just the Lockyer Valley that's of concern, but the whole of Australia.

"They were trying to to get the government moving, to do something about the water in Australia - it wasn't just about the Lockyer Valley," Bruce Greer said.

The call was heard by numerous livestock owners at the Lockyer Valley Regional Council's Livestock Drought Support Forum at the weekend.

In addition, planning for the future and support in the present drought were hot topics for discussion at the forum.

The event held on Sunday put a spotlight on the ongoing drought, and sort to help producers and LVRC work to find ways to support the industry during drought.

Mr Greer, a cattle producer from Flagstone Creek, attended and said he felt positive with the work the forum had done informing farmers of the support available to them, and looking for solutions.

"Everyone was trying, you were allowed to say what you wanted," Mr Greer said.

He said this was the worst drought he had ever experienced, and the forum had given him good knowledge to prepare for the next drought - when it came.

"I'm trying to learn from it to prepare for the next one," Mr Greer said.

"These have been happening for years and years - not as bad as this - but I think you've just got to prepare yourself better."

He said there was no "silver-bullet" to solve the drought, as only rain could do that.

"No one can make it rain, and that's the only thing that can fix it. Nothing else at the moment can fix it," he said.

But support services for those struggling were discussed in detail on the day, including financial assistance for purchasing hay and de-silting dams.

"It was good to see someone trying to do something," he said.

Warren Davies, known as The Unbreakable Farmer, also spoke on the day, sharing his incredible story and discussing key skills for handling the drought, including resilience, persistence, and wellbeing.

Mr Greer said he had been a welcome inclusion.

"He was good on the side of people who were really desperate with depression. He was excellent," he said.

With many livestock producers struggling to make ends meet, Mr Greer said it was now a question of implementing the solutions discussed at the forum.