The farmer was convicted of kicking his stepson while where steel cap boots.
Crime

Farmer who kicked stepson loses appeal

by Christine Flatley
5th Feb 2019 12:34 PM
A Queensland farmer who dragged his teenage stepson out of bed, kicked him with steel cap boots and ordered him to round up the cattle while wearing only his underpants has lost an appeal against his assault conviction.

The man, who can't be named, attacked the 14-year-old at their home in October 2015.

A summary trial in Ipswich Magistrates Court in 2016 heard he woke the child at about 8.30am, dragged him outside by the hair and ears, and threw him to the ground.

He then kicked him twice in the chest with his steel cap boots, and chased the boy, who was wearing only his underpants, into the paddock while yelling at him to get the cattle in.

The man was convicted after trial of one count of common assault and fined $1800.

He appealed the verdict, arguing the amount of force used was a reasonable and lawful form of discipline against the boy, who he said had behavioural problems.

He argued that his stepson's evidence couldn't be trusted and that he actually only "nudged" him with his foot.

However, the Ipswich District Court on Tuesday dismissed his appeal.

