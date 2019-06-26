Menu
Crime

Farmer caught drink driving five times the legal limit

Lachlan Mcivor
by
26th Jun 2019 6:00 PM
A FARMER who blew five times the legal limit could not explain to an Ipswich court how much he had to drink after being discovered driving haphazardly on the Warrego Highway.

Joseph Henry Keller, 32, of Glenore Grove pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor in the Ipswich Magistrates Court.

He was intercepted by police driving westbound on the Warrego Highway in Minden on June 2 at about 5pm and officers noted Keller had bloodshot eyes and a strong smell of liquor in the car after he was intercepted.

The court heard he admitted to police he had been drinking throughout the day but he said he didn't know how much.

He was detained and taken to Ipswich Police Station for testing, where he blew an alcohol reading of 0.252.

Keller told Magistrate Virginia Sturgess it was the "worst choice I've ever made in my life" after spending the day drinking "too much" at a friend's place.

Magistrate Strugess noted Keller had no criminal history and a very limited traffic history but scolded his decision to get in the driver's seat that day.

"You should be grateful it ended the way it did and it didn't result in someone being killed... including yourself," she said.

He was disqualified for driving for 12 months and fined $1400.

