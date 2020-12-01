Menu
A man has been charged with historic child sexual assault. Pic. Shakespeare Russell
Farmer accused of sexually assaulting five children

Aisling Brennan
30th Nov 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 1st Dec 2020 6:01 AM
A NORTHERN Rivers man accused of historic child sex offences near Lismore has been excused from appearing before the court.

The 60-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged in September, following a lengthy police investigation into allegations a woman was sexually abused as a child by the man, who was known to her.

Police will allege the man sexually abused five girls - aged between two and nine - in total between 1989 and 2005.

During their investigation, police allegedly found pictures of the five complainants and other children at the man's home.

He was charged with 16 offences including eight counts of aggravated sexual assault on a victim under the age of 16 years, five counts of sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 10, assault and commit act of indecency, indecent assault of a person under 16 under authority, and aggravated indecent assault of a victim under the age of 16.

The local farmer's matter was briefly mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the case to January 27 for brief status committal, where the defendant is excused from appearing if legally represented.

The man remains on bail, on the condition he does not contact the prosecution witnesses or alleged victims, is not in the company of a child under the age of 16 and does not enter an international airport or leave NSW for any reason.

