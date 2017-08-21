Farmer is $830,000 richer thanks to last-minute detour

A Queensland grazier has declared that winning division one in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto is "better than a poke in the eye"!

The happy winner confessed he recently had a "strange feeling" he would win big, and discovered his dream-come-true news yesterday morning when checking his ticket.

Speaking to a Golden Casket official this morning, the man described his $830,431.50 win as "life changing".

"That's better than a poke in the eye!" the man laughed when his win was confirmed.

"How much was my share again? It was such a shock when I found out I didn't really hear it.

"I've had this strange feeling for a couple of months I was going to win something. It's hard to describe it, but it's just been a very strong feeling. I don't know why."

The man explained he bought his winning entry at Kalbar Newsagency after making a last-minute detour through Kalbar while travelling home from Brisbane.

"It's ironic really. I was driving home and I thought 'I won't go to Kalbar because it's out of the way', but then I thought 'I may as well, what the hell'," he said.

"I could have easily missed out. It was just meant to be!"

The winner said his Saturday Gold Lotto windfall would help set him up for the future.

"It gives you financial security, that's the thing - financial security I didn't have a week ago. It will help me to build up my cattle herd," he said.

"It's life changing as they say!"

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning 24-game QuickPick entry at Kalbar Newsagency, 71 Edward Street, Kalbar.

Kalbar Newsagency owner Debra Blair said she was "over the moon" her outlet had sold a division one winning entry.

"The store had sold three division one winning entries before we took ownership in 2008, but we hadn't had one. I was saying to my husband the other day we need a division one. We've had second and third divisions, but we want a division one. And there you go!" she said.

"It's been great fun. We've put balloons and signs up and people have been very excited. I think they've been racing home to check their tickets just in case it was them!

"Congratulations to our winner! We're thrilled and wish them all the best."

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3765 on Saturday 19 August 2017 were 39, 3, 30, 23, 9 and 45 while the supplementary numbers were 7 and 17.

Across Australia there were five division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3765, including one from Queensland, two from New South Wales and two from Victoria.