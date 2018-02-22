Farmcraft Kalbar named CRT Community Member of the Year

WELL DONE: Farmcraft Kalbar being named CRT Community Member of the Year at the recent National CRT Conference

WELL DONE: Farmcraft Kalbar being named CRT Community Member of the Year at the recent National CRT Conference Contributed

ONE Scenic Rim business has been given a prestigious award for their level of commitment and support for their community.

Farmcraft Kalbar was named the CRT Community Member for the Year at their national conference in Perth recently. .

CRT (Combined Rural Traders) was formed in 1970 in Orange by a small group of locals determined to get a better deal for the region's independent rural retailers and their farming customers. The agricultural industry has changed considerably since that first meeting in Orange and CRT has grown with those changes. Today, the original member base of six has evolved into Australia's largest group of independent rural retailers with over 300 stores throughout the nation.

Farmcraft Kalbar had been an integral part of the community for 25 years, and the team at Farmcraft continue to work alongside their community to enable it to thrive.

Farmcraft Kalbar managing director Alistair Ross said they were all about giving back to their local community. some of the local organisations they support include the Fassifern Cricket Association, Fassifern Falcons AFL Club, Fassifern Men's Shed and the Beaudesert High School.

"We support all of these groups because we know how important they are in bringing us together and strengthening our community," Mr Ross said.

This involvement has led to an understanding of the community and an ability to rally those around them in difficult times. When a young local was seriously injured in a car accident, they united their community to raise funds to support his recovery.

"It was a really upsetting event but we knew it was important to channel our emotion into doing something proactive," said Mr. Ross.

He also commended the efforts of all of the staff at Farmcraft Kalbar in securing the award.

"It is an honour to work with such a great bunch of people who are so community minded," said Mr. Ross.

"We are incredibly honoured to have won the award but it is the response we get from our community that truly makes our efforts worthwhile."