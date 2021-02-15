Farm worker dies in explosion
A man died in an explosion in a Melbourne suburb on Monday afternoon, officials said.
The incident happened at a farm in Truganina, a half-hour drive from the Melbourne CBD, an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.
Emergency services received the call at 12.30pm.
"The man was working at a Troups Road farm when the explosion occurred," police said in a statement.
People performed CPR on the man but his life could not be saved.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
