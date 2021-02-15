Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died in an explosion. Picture: 9 News
A man has died in an explosion. Picture: 9 News
News

Farm worker dies in explosion

by Anton Nilsson
15th Feb 2021 3:36 PM

A man died in an explosion in a Melbourne suburb on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened at a farm in Truganina, a half-hour drive from the Melbourne CBD, an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.

Emergency services received the call at 12.30pm.

"The man was working at a Troups Road farm when the explosion occurred," police said in a statement.

People performed CPR on the man but his life could not be saved.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Farm worker dies in explosion

editors picks farming

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PRICED OUT: Ipswich woman’s struggle to find a home

        Premium Content PRICED OUT: Ipswich woman’s struggle to find a home

        News An elderly woman whose home is being sold by the public trust is unable to afford a home in the Ipswich rental market

        Investigation underway after woman suffers critical injuries

        Premium Content Investigation underway after woman suffers critical injuries

        Breaking Mulgowie: Forensic Unit investigating life threatening crash on road

        Serial thief hits bottle shops to feed ice addiction

        Premium Content Serial thief hits bottle shops to feed ice addiction

        News An Ipswich man has admitted to stealing more than $1300 worth of goods

        Sensational Jude breaks 2nd 40 year Qld record in a month

        Premium Content Sensational Jude breaks 2nd 40 year Qld record in a month

        Sport Ipswich runner adds remarkable 3km achievement to his 1500m feat. Now he’s after an...