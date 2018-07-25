Farm launches crowdfunding campaign to build a creamery

YOU CAN HELP: Tommerup's Dairy Farm has announced a crowdfunding initiative so they can build a creamery on their property.

YOU CAN HELP: Tommerup's Dairy Farm has announced a crowdfunding initiative so they can build a creamery on their property. Contributed

WE'VE been talking about making dairy products right here at the farm for quite a while now.

It's always seemed out of reach when it comes to the outlay for the actual processing facility, but we've been inspired by the success of Bruny Island Cheese with their crowdfunding campaign to build a dairy and we thought, if they can do it - why can't we?!

So, it's with much excitement that we announce a crowdfunding campaign to raise the $70,000 needed to establish the creamery on our farm.

We are passionate about our cows, our farm and the future on this farm for our children and theirs, whichever path they may choose that to be. A resilient and robust family farming business is what we're striving for and we know this will provide us with just that.

Milk from our Jersey girls will travel just a few metres from the dairy to the creamery to be made into delicious cultured butter, creamy yoghurt, fresh soft cheese and scrumptious ice cream. Dave is pretty keen to become the quality control taste tester for the ice cream that's for sure!

Not only will you know that the products from our creamery come directly from our farm but in some cases, you'll know exactly which cow's milk has been used to produce your dairy delicacy.

We love seeing people enjoy food from our farm, valuing the time and effort that's gone into producing it and the taste difference because of it.

We're so excited at the thought that you'll soon be able to drop into the farm and fill your esky with dairy products lovingly created right here on the farm.

We're continuing to see our dairy farming friends make plans to leave the industry and we're determined that we're not going to be next. We've worked really hard to get to where we are now and many continue to be surprised that a 'micro' dairy like ours can remain in the industry for this long.

We have no intention of giving up and our farm creamery will provide us with another diversification path that adds greater value to our milk, our cows and the hard work that is put into our farm every day of the year.

We're certainly not in the business of asking for a hand out and that's the reason we chose to go with crowdfunding, providing supporters with some awesome sponsorship rewards to join us in turning the creamery dream into a reality.

There'll be a big party when this dream becomes a reality and we hope you'll be a part of the celebration!

To find out more, log onto www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-creamery-food