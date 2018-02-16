'GUTTED': Historic homestead burns to ground in storm fire

A property on Pine Mountain Rd was destroyed in a fire.

UPDATE 11.30AM: A HISTORIC homestead that burnt to the ground during Thursday night's storm was in the process of being converted into a child care centre.

Property owners had been working on the historic site on Pine Mountain Rd at Wanora for more than two years and had plans to open within months.

That has all been put on hold after the building was completely destroyed in a fire overnight.

The 100-year-old property last sold for $930,000 in 2015 and had development approval for multiple additions, including a child care centre.

'Gutted' property managers and business owners have been left with a pile of rubble.

Eskay Kids director Trisha Dean said the company took over the property with the intentions of converting it into a unique, nature-based kindy for up to 25 children.

Fire investigators are still trying to piece together what happened but Ms Dean said it was understood a power surge or lightning bolt started the fire.

"It was in the process of being built and converted into a kindy but it was not open yet," Ms Dean said.

"It would have been a stand alone kindy and it was just the right place for a nature kindy. The homestead had been all done up and converted to accommodate a kindy for about 25 children.

"All the spaces had been very lovingly re-created and it was a beautiful home, a beautiful place for the children."

She said children visited the property regularly, as recently as the afternoon of the fire.

"The business is based around the vision of nature pedagogy and it took into the fact that they could use the homestead as the nature type kindy area," Ms Dean said.

"It was on a working farm so the children would access to all types of things in nature."

Ms Dean said the centre was expected to open by mid-2018 and more than two years of work had been dedicated to the homestead.

She said the resident Braham cattle, chickens and horses on the working farm had not been injured in the fire.

"We are pretty gutted, we were out there yesterday with the children for a visit," she said.

"There is such a beautiful view through the louvers of the river and just being outside and in that space, word's can't describe it.

"Standing in that space and being able to look out at that view created such a wonderful open feeling of freedom.

"The children love it."

A childcare centre, Eskay Kids, was advertised to open at the site in 2017.

Somerset Regional Council has approved six development applications for the property since last year including for a child care centre, two new dwellings and a farm shed.

The most recent development application was approved as late as October last year.

This morning think fog hid the damage with only an elusive tree-lined driveway visible from the roadway.

Builders' signs on the fence indicated work was still underway.

