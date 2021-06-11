Farm fresh eatery set to revive struggling CBD

Deborah Farrell will open The Sauce Cafe at Ipswich Central next week.

A new cafe is set to open its doors next week in the heart of Ipswich Central, taking over the former site of The Country Farmyard cafe.

The Sauce cafe, located at the bottom end of Brisbane Street, will bring with a variety of fresh meals and fair-trade coffee to the subdued part of the business district.

Long-time resident and owner Deborah Farrell spoke with the Queensland Times this week, saying there was a clear need for a dine-in cafe at the CBD’s eastern side.

“Losing both The Country Farmyard and the Coffee Club from under the icon tower meant there was nothing either down or mid-town beyond one other coffee shop,” Mrs Farrell said.

“The top of town strip is doing very well, but I just felt that this end of town there was something missing.

“I saw an opportunity there.”

The new venture will mark both Mrs Farrell’s and head chef Tracy Help’s return to Ipswich’s hospitality scene following a years-long break to raise their own children.

Country Farmyard Cafe owner Richard Sanger (right) closed down the cafe last year amid the pandemic.

“We’ve known each other for about six years now, both our sons attend West Ipswich Special School and we became friends through that,” she said.

“We were keen to get back into work, but as two mums with special needs kids, trying to find a hospitality job that caters to that profile was really difficult.

“We decided that if we couldn’t find jobs, we would make them.”

It would appear the duo has taken on a big task, promising an assortment of seasonal vegan and non-vegan options for hungry customers.

“Our thing will be the food – local, very fresh, direct from the farmer and we’re trying to make it as ethical and low waste as possible,” Mrs Farrell said.

“We want to work directly with farmer to set up delivery models that minimises plastic wrapping and containers, but also food waste as well.

“By that I mean we want to use farmers that can reuse the recyclable containers in their compost and use that to fertilise the veggies that they sell us.”

Owner of The Sauce Cafe Deborah Farrell.

The pair is hoping to host a soft launch on Wednesday June 16.

“It will be a limited menu just to get us, the staff and the customers on the same page,” Ms Farrell said.

She said an assortment of bacon and eggs rolls, vegan wraps, as well as baked goods will be on offer.

“We’ll expand from there once we get an idea of what the supply side of things looks like,” she said.

“There’s a bit more work involved when you have to trawl through 2000 farmers compared to placing a food order with a company.

“We want to really listen to our customers; we want to see what they think and if they don’t like anything then we will change it up.”

She said the team was still searching for two trained baristas.

