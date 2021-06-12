Farewell tribute to gentleman of harness training

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

THE winter winds of the Sunshine State blow cold, but not so cold as the news of the passing of yet another of the “gentle folk” of Queensland harness.

Last Sunday night at Redcliffe, the last horse that Warwick based trainer David Millard would ever present at the races went round.

It was Feeling The Power and it got the money with Andrew Millard in the sulky.

The following morning, just 12 hours after the happy event, Dave passed away following a hard battle with emphysema.

Racing Queensland records only go back to the 1982/83 season, and from then until now, 85 horses were trained by David.

Some were home-breds , others bought in, and no doubt some belonged to friends.

David Millard was a gentleman through and through, his sons Andrew and Brad cast in the same mould.

Their horses were presented as themselves, beautifully turned out, and ready to race.

Like all hobbyist operations you will see gaps in the flow of runners down the years, as the family regrouped after encountering a run of less talented stock.

Current stable star, and one of the best that “Team Millard” has taken to the races would be Little Bolt, with stats of 59 starts for nine wins, 11 seconds and 10 thirds with $68,813 in the bank.

The lifetime record of David is very respectable for a trainer who was not at every meeting - starts 2066, wins 129, seconds 178, thirds 210, and fourths 222.

In every aspect of his harness life, David Millard was a winner.

Elkins success

COOMINYA-based Matt Elkins grabs the Young Driver’s Crown.

Darren Clayton sums it up.

The BOTRA Queensland Young Drivers Championship is always keenly contested, and Saturday night saw the 2021 edition once again come down to the wire.

After the completion of five heats, the title was up for grabs with several winning chances heading into the last event, but it was Matt Elkins that was able to claim victory after finishing second aboard Bitcoin.

At the conclusion of the six heats, there had been six different young drivers all claim a victory to highlight how open the series was this year.

Consistency was the key and Elkins was able to take the prize with a victory in heat four aboard Miss Mia for trainer Peter Greig and second placings in heats three and five aboard Delightful Reason and Bitcoin, both for trainer Ron Sallis.

After contesting the series on five previous occasions, the 2021 edition will likely be the last time Elkins is able to compete.

Way back in 2016 was the first year that Elkins was an entrant in the series, and it was nearly a victory at his first attempt. Winning two heats that year with victories aboard Major Montana and Sir Semper Fidelis, he ultimately fell four-and-a-half points shy of the winner Paul Diebert.

Elkins may have felt his chances of winning the series were past him, unable to win another heat over the next four years, however a late call-up in 2021 has proven the perfect tonic and he grabbed his chance with both hands. Magical Matty ultimately went on to hold a six-point margin over second-placed Jonah Hutchinson, with Angus Garrard a further four points astern in third position.



Great benefit to southern hemisphere

THERE is little doubt that the introduction of French trotting blood is proving to be a great benefit to the diagonal gait in the southern hemisphere.

A look at the results at Melton Vic will see a steady stream of first cross winners appearing.

Another decade will see the “Yabby Dam Farms” dream come true.

The following is from the Australian Harness Racing website.

A French-bred trotter has announced herself as a potential future star with a beauty of a win at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.

Hopeful Beauty, the product of French stallion Brillantissime and French mare Beauty Life, overcame a back-row draw to win the Aldebaran Park Sweetheart Trot Final in impressive fashion for owners Yabby Dam Farms.

After settling towards the rear, driver Jason Lee took advantage of a slow pace upfront to whiz the mare around to the lead with a lap to go before careering away to win by 15 metres in a 2:00.6 mile rate. She has now won three of her last five starts and Lee told Trots Vision after the race her stable expected more to come. “(Trainer) Anton (Golino) has always had the opinion that she’ll keep getting better,” Lee said. “(He) just had to teach her to be a racehorse and she’s starting to put it all together.”

Promising driver to watch

THIS week we meet up and coming driver Jordan Topping.

Topping, 18, was educated at Faith Lutheran College, Plainlands.

He had only a mild family connection to harness racing through dad Shane, who got to the races as a worker and occasional driver for John McMullen, Greg Elkins and Mark Lambert.

Jordan had her first “hands on” experience” with the pacer “Give Me Fifty” at the Gatton area establishment of Dave and Dan Russell, and six months later was the proud possessor of a “B” driver’s licence.

“Fifty” was the her first drive at the races.

Since then Jordan has put together a solid resume.

From 113 drives have come 10 wins and 15 placings.

Best of these is Voodoo Fella, responsible for seven wins, one win on the stable star Feeling for A Rainbow, and two wins behind Moonlight Butcher.



Jordan at this point is still working at “Team Russell”, and is doing extra with course photographer Dan Costello at Albion Park meetings.

Ambition: Just to be as good as she can be.

Jordan is very committed. She would love more driving opportunity as she just wants to win.

Honour board

IN the weekly stars department, Peter Greig continued on his winning way, leading in a solid four winners from his Purga base.

Others to show up were regulars, Darrell Graham, Ryan Veivers and Chantal Turpin, all providing a pair of successful runners.

On the driver’s side of proceedings, Pete McMullen only drove at the Redcliffe Thursday meeting, but showed he had lost no shine while suspended, tying with Dani Veivers and Adam Sanderson. They all greeted the judge on three occasions.

It is to be noted here that the strike rate of “Team Turpin-McMullen” varied very little while Pete was on the sidelines, with Chantal Turpin driving bulk winners during the period.

Most pleasing was the return to the winners circle of Risky Buziness for Lacey Hinze, Ricky Gordon in the sulky.

Ipswich factor: 25/57.

Albion Park, June 4: Vienna Boy (Justin Elkins for Charlie Cini); Not The Kingswood (Chloe Butler for Peter Greig); Miss Mia (Matt Elkins for Peter Greig); Western Showgirl (Adam Sanderson for Peter Greig); Princess faith (Chantal Turpin).

Albion Park, June 5: Suucy Dreams (Chantal Turpin); Crunch Time (Taleah McMullen for Rickie Alchin).

Redcliffe, June 6: Amillion Promises (Adam Sanderson for Shannon Price); Risky Buziness (Ricky Gordon for Lacey Hinze); Wave Dancer (Hayden Barnes for Billy Moore); Rock In Heaven (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell); Fire Me Up (Hayden Barnes for Tony Turpin).

Albion Park, June 8: Call Me Keith (Ben Battle); Ale Ale Kai (Dani Veivers for Mark Rees); Rock N Roll Classic (Dani Veivers for Ryan Veivers).

Redcliffe, June 9: Quick Step (Angus Garrard for Darrell Graham); Blue Moon Rising ( Darrell Graham for Brittany Graham); Sir Bulski (Nathan Dawson for Tim Gillespie); O B Legal (Angus Garrard for Peter Greig).

Redcliffe, June 10: Gotta Go Milking (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Leftmeatthebar (Dani Veivers for Ryan Veivers); Shez Got Bling (Pete McMullen for Richard Hutchinson); Non Passare (Nathan Dawson for Ken Belford); The Casual Goose (Pete McMullen for Tony Nutley); Clintal Do (Adam Sanderson for Dayl March).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R 1: E/w 6: Mach Le More (S. Graham).

R2: Quinella 2-3: It Aint The Money (N McMullen) and At West Point (D Veivers).

R3: E/w 8: LL Cool J (N Dawson).

R4: No 7: Spankem (K Rasmussen).

R5: Quinella 1-8: Sporty Dancer (A Sanderson) and Jasper 9G Dixon).

R6: Quinella 4-8: Keayang Marven (B Barnes) and Bitcoin (N McMullen).

R7: E/w 1: Prosecution Witness (G Dixon).

R8: Quinella 2-10: Fairies Delight (P McMullen) and Scarlet Babe (S Graham).

R9: Quinella 2-9: Better Than Diamonds (P McMullen) and Arma Naughty (H Rixon).

R10: Box trifecta 1-4-7: Claudys Prince (B Barnes)-Riteur (C Petroff)-Musculous (N Dawson).

R11: Quinella 4-6: Awaywego (P McMullen) and Danger Zone (B Barnes).