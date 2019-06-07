Farewell to Ipswch's movie icons

BARE: The BCC poster on the wall in Ellenborough Street has gone.

BARE: The BCC poster on the wall in Ellenborough Street has gone. Rob Williams

IPSWICH has farewelled its most noticeable "blast from the past”, with the removal of the movie star posters on the site of the now-closed BCC Ipswich City Cinemas.

The giant posters were erected to represent the biggest stars of the day, and have been a hot topic of conversation for most of this century, including anyone under 20 asking their parents who the stars actually were.

To jog your memory, the posters were of Tom Cruise in the very first Mission: Impossible (released in 1996), Mel Gibson (who has been hiding under a bush since 2006), Gwenyth Paltrow in Shakespeare in Love (1998), Cameron Diaz in There's Something About Mary (1998), and Irish actor Pierce Brosnan as James Bond, a role he relinquished in 2002.

The cinemas closed last month, leaving the Ipswich CBD without a cinema.