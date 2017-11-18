Farewell Joe Llewellyn, a real community legend

FOR more than eight decades, Joe Llewellyn has proudly called Ipswich home.

It was where he was born, went to school, got married and raised a family.

Throughout his life he has been a passionate and active member of the community, always lending a hand to help those in need, volunteering his time and fighting for causes which he truly believed in.

One of the biggest and longest fights of his life has been around landfill sites, especially the one near his home. Over the years, Mr Llewellyn has appeared frequently in the Queensland Times where he voiced his concerns about his neighbourhood and the city of Ipswich in general being wiped out by waste industries operating in the area.

His belief in fighting and standing up for the residents of Ipswich is what landed Mr Llewellyn the nickname of unofficial mayor of Swanbank, a title many in the community have upheld with the utmost respect.

"Landfills are my biggest concern, especially in regards to what these companies are going to do when all the landfills are filled up,” Mr Llewellyn said.

"It's a very big concern, a concern which everyone should be worried about.”

When he wasn't out lending his voice to city campaigns, Mr Llewellyn was enjoying all the great things the city of Ipswich has to offer. He was an active member of the Ipswich Historical Society where he passed on his wealth of knowledge and priceless artefacts from Ipswich's mining history.

It was at the society's base in Redbank Plains where he gathered with friends for a morning tea earlier this week to celebrate his farewell. Due to health reasons, Mr Llewellyn will be leaving his home town to move to Maryborough to be closer to his daughters for his golden years.

It is a move which has left him both happy and sad.

"I'm very sad to be leaving Ipswich because I love it here. It is my home,” he said.

"But with all my family living up in north, I will be moving into a nursing home near them, which will be good too.”

Friends of Mr Llewellyn described him as a "wonderful man who always had the best intentions for Ipswich at the forefront of his mind and his heart”, and said he would be greatly missed.

Cr Sheila Ireland described Mr Llewellyn as "the founding father of Swanbank who made a great contribution to the city” and "a great friend who loves Ipswich”.