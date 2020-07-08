Farewell Beryl, you inspired a generation with dedication

Ipswich Netball Life Member Beryl Lyne will be remembered as a founding member with an unrelenting passion for the sport.

Ipswich Netball Life Member Beryl Lyne will be remembered as a founding member with an unrelenting passion for the sport.

WHEN one of Ipswich's most successful administrators received a Queensland Service to Sport award, her thoughts were never far away from her mother.

Ipswich Netball Association president Gail Lyne attributes many of her achievements to mother Beryl, who sadly passed away on Monday. She was 91.

Beryl was a pioneer of the sport, excelling as an umpire and lobbying hard for improved netball facilities in the city.

During her 13 year presidency from 1965-77, Beryl developed and shaped new competitions and programs.

She also coached club teams, representative sides and visited schools where she provided netball coaching and umpiring.

Beryl taught hundreds of children how to play the game giving the region's young generation goals to aspire to.

John and Beryl Lyne of Woodend celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in 2010. Picture: David Nielsen

Long-serving association president Gail was introduced to netball through Beryl and her father John, who regularly marked the courts. John passed away a few years ago.

"Some of my most memorable moments are way back when I was a kid when mum was president and we mowed the grass courts, marked them with line or sump oil ready for Saturday's games,'' Gail said.

As Ipswich netball supporters pay their respects to Beryl this week, Gail appreciated everything her mum did for her and the development of the sport.

"Netball has given me so much over the last 50 years as a player, umpire, coach and administrator,'' Gail said, receiving her prestigious 2018 state award.

"Netball has been a big part of my life and I come from a very dedicated netball family.

"I have met so many wonderful people in all aspects of my involvement in sport and made the best of friends that has enriched my life.''

Gail is an Ipswich Netball Life Member like her dedicated mum Beryl.

LEADING OFFICIALS: Lyne among city's best

TOP HONOUR: Administrator reflects on family support and friendships

Beryl's legacy will be long remembered.

"Beryl's insight, passion, determination and drive shaped Ipswich Netball to where we are now,'' the association posted on their website.

"Ipswich Netball extends our deepest condolences to the Lyne family on the sad passing of Beryl.''

Beryl Lyne celebrates her 90th birthday last year. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Gail said her mum was heavily involved in umpiring, being on the Queensland committee, delivering umpire clinics.

"Mum and I were also on the Queensland Netball country sub committee. In those days, it was city v country,'' Gail said.

Thanks to the efforts of pioneers like Beryl, representative carnivals expanded from those early days where teams from Ipswich, Brisbane and Toowoomba had regular battles.

"As the population grew, netball grew and kept growing to what it is today, with many more associations,'' Gail said.

Beryl started playing netball at Amberley School at the age of 10, when it was known as "ladies basketball''.

Aged 14 in 1940, she played at Browns Park.

Beryl joined a bigger facility by 1947 at Joyce St, East Ipswich.

COURT SUCCESS: Ipswich builds top venue

GROWING SPORT: Representative netball carnivals continue to attract huge numbers

In 1959, Beryl moved to Ipswich's current facility at Limestone Park where 14 new courts were officially opened in 1959.

Beryl donned the Ipswich representative uniform for many years. It featured the old three box pleated tunic, white revere blouse and a white silk girdle.

Beryl played club and representative netball for Ipswich at A Grade level and was still playing representative netball in her forties.

Her swansong representative games were at the Ipswich Colour City Carnival where she also officiated as an A Grade umpire.

In 1967, Beryl toured New Zealand playing netball.

In the 1970's as association president, Beryl lobbied the council to increase the number of courts to support the growth of Ipswich netball.

The courts were extended to 24. She then lobbied for floods light (and got them erected) and then set her sights on bitumen courts.

Beryl Lyne celebrates her 90th birthday at the Cottage with her daughters Gail Lyne, Ellen Lyne, Suzanne Wilson; and (front) Tricia McInally and Judith Lyne. Picture: Cordell Richardson

When Beryl was in her seventies she was still active and pushed for the development and coached the Modified program for 5-7 year olds.

Beryl was passionate about umpiring and was awarded her A Grade umpiring badge in 1967. After stepping down as president in 1977, Beryl took up the position of umpires convener. She set up an umpires sub-committee overseeing the coaching of junior and seniors, co-ordinating various coaching clinics for schools and clubs in Ipswich.

As a member of the Queensland Umpiring committee she travelled around the state of Queensland presenting umpiring courses, lectures and examining and testing umpires.

Beryl umpired at Senior and Junior State Age Championships, representative carnivals and at state team trials for the next 20 years.

Even after she had blown her last whistle she would never miss a carnival and would be there as a manager or scorer, watching Ipswich battle it out between Brisbane and Toowoomba. Beryl also took on the role of secretary of the Queensland Netball Country Committee.

Beryl was such a supporter of netball she just loved the game, its challenges, its people and the friendships made.

She loved travelling to World Series international games. She loved the Queensland Firebirds, the Ipswich Flyers and never let a chance go by to do the honours to present trophies at Ipswich Netball presentations.

Additional information from the Ipswich Netball Association