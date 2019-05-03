Fare evader's promise to pay it back doesn't fly

A MAN who developed a passion for free rail travel amassed unpaid fines totalling a whopping $30,000.

An Ipswich court this week heard Beejay Hansen's licence had been suspended due to the high SPER debt he had incurred, which led him to commit further fare evasion.

Despite the crippling debt, Hansen appeared calm at Ipswich Magistrates Court to face yet another fare evasion charge.

His fare evasions total almost 50.

"It's quite a lot," Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told him.

A man faced Ipswich Magistrates Court on multiple fare evasion charges. The court heard the man had a $30,000 SPER debt. Ross Irby

Hansen, 29, from Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Curt to evading a rail fare at Riverview on March 29.

Hansen explained he frequently caught trains after his learner licence was cancelled by SPER.

Hansen said he now earned "decent pay" of $800 for a four-day work week.

Hansen told the court he believed his SPER debt was $16,000.

But Prosecutor, Acting Sergeant Courtney Boss said data showed Hansen in fact owed $30,000.

Ms Sturgess said Hansen received jail terms for fare evasion and other offences in 2017.

She said she wanted Hansen to have an "incentive" to begin paying the SPER debts and his train fares.

Hansen was sentenced to 28 days' jail, immediately suspended for 12 months, and given a strong warning not to commit further offences.

Ms Sturgess recommended Hansen keep working and use his income to begin paying off the debt.