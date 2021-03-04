Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jellyfish
Jellyfish
News

Queensland teen dies after box jellyfish sting

by Arun Singh Mann
4th Mar 2021 10:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has died in hospital after being stung by a jellyfish while fishing.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed a 17-year-old Bamaga boy died on Monday following the sting, which happened on Friday.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman said the boy had arrived into the hospital's care after being stung at Patterson's Point on Cape York.

The Northern Peninsula Area Regional Council has issued a renewed plea to its residents to stay out of the water during stinger season following the tragedy.

 

A 17-year-old Bamaga boy died on Monday following a sting from a box jellyfish.
A 17-year-old Bamaga boy died on Monday following a sting from a box jellyfish.
Community Newsletter SignUp

"Please advise your children not to go swimming at this time of the season," the warning read.

"Parents, we cannot stress enough on how important it is to keep your children away from the water."

The Australian box jellyfish, Chironex fleckeri, is extremely dangerous and a constant threat through the warmer months on the north Queensland coast.

It is a large but almost transparent jellyfish with a box-shaped bell (with four corners).

Large box jellies such as Chironex have caused more than 70 fatalities in Australia, according to Queensland Health data.

Police will now prepare a report on the boy's death for the coroner.

 

arun.singhmann@news.com.au

Originally published as Far North teen dies after box jellyfish sting

box jellyfish boy killed editors picks jellyfish

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Claims of ‘part time’ councillors on $120k plus ‘ludicrous’

        Premium Content Claims of ‘part time’ councillors on $120k plus ‘ludicrous’

        Council News Ipswich councillors earn $122,000 a year on top of super and a car allowance. Councillor support officers are costing ratepayers more than $1 million

        Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

        Premium Content Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

        News A man in his 60s was trapped in his vehicle

        Mechanic in strife after zipping past police bike at 174km/h

        Premium Content Mechanic in strife after zipping past police bike at 174km/h

        News The Polair chopper was called in after a motorbike cop was unable to catch a...

        Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Crime Queensland doctors back new medical theory to free Kathleen Folbigg