Far North man named on NZ missing list

A TABLELANDS man is one of the 27 Australians listed missing by the New Zealand Red Cross following yesterday's volcanic eruption on White Island.

Robert Rogers, 78, of Herberton is among the names of the missing Australians that appeared on the New Zealand Red Cross website Restoring Family Links late on Monday night, after being reported missing by family or friends following the disaster.

Other Queenslanders include Amy Miall, 30, of Brisbane, Karen Brechin, 62, of Townsville and newlyweds James Whitehouse, 23, and Madeleine Whitehouse, 24, from Brisbane.

New Zealand Police issued an update this morning regarding the search for survivors on the islands.

"Inquiries with tour operators indicate that 47 people were on White Island at the time of the eruption," police said in a statement.

"Both New Zealanders and overseas tourists are involved, including 37 passengers and one crew member from the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship."

Five people have been confirmed dead by emergency services, with police confirming eight other people remain unaccounted for.

"Anyone who wishes to submit information regarding family or loved ones who might have been visiting White Island during the eruption should call Police."

Australians wishing to contact New Zealand Police are asked to call +64 9105 105 or to submit a request online at https://forms.police.govt.nz/white-island-police-contact-form.