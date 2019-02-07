BBL leading bat’s Far North touch

As A cricket fanatic, Marcus McGregor-Cassady loves to sit down and catch a bit of Big Bash action on a summer's evening.

Tonight, the Cricket Far North first grader will be watching on with more excitement than a 2006 Brett Lee Ashes appeal when the league's leading run scorer, Hobart Hurricane D'Arcy Short, makes his way to the crease with a new signature bat emblazoned in his artwork.

The Mulgrave opening batsman said he received a message from Short in December, asking him if he wanted to design artwork to be used on a new cricket bat.

"It's pretty exciting stuff - I can't wait to see it on the big stage" McGregor-Cassady said.

"I've known D'Arcy going on almost 15 years now.

"We're both from Darwin, so I knew him from playing cricket up there, and I also toured India with him in the Australian indigenous team."

McGregor-Cassady said it was "a great pleasure" to work on the project for "brother" Short.

TRIBUTE: Hobart Hurricanes’ D'Arcy Short with a custom bat featuring artwork created by Cairns indigenous artist Marcus McGregor-Cassady. Picture: LUKE BOWDEN

"He knew that (art) was something I did as a bit of a hobby," he said.

"The colours I've used represent where he's from and the Northern Territory.

"The design team at ICON Cricket Australia did an amazing job."

It's not the first time McGregor-Cassady has combined his love of sport with his creative side.

Last year, he designed indigenous-themed jerseys for the Manunda Hawks and Leprechauns Netball Club.

His artwork is also currently being showcased on painted stumps at the National Indigineous Cricket Championships (NICC) in Alice Springs, where he is captaining South Australia for the third consecutive year.

TOO DEADLY: Cairns cricketer and indigenous artist Marcus McGregor-Cassady has designed cricket bat decals that will be used by D'Arcy Short in the Big Bash League. Picture: ICON Cricket Australia

"It's actually my 11th straight year all up," he said.

"The first year I played for Northern Territory in the same team as D'Arcy, but after that I moved to boarding school in South Australia."

A proud indigenous man, McGregor-Cassady said he never missed an opportunity to represent his culture while also playing the sport he loves.

"I'm very proud of my heritage, so it's a good chance to represent my mob and combine that with cricket," he said.

"It's good for networking as well - there's people here from all the different parts of Australia.

"You end up forming some lifelong friendships out of it."

ALL-ROUNDER: South Australia captain Marcus McGregor-Cassady, competing at the 2019 National Indigenous Cricket Championships in Alice Springs, has combined his love of cricket, pride in his culture and art in a design for D’Arcy Short’s bat. Picture: DARRIAN TRAYNOR – CRICKET AUSTRALIA/GETTY IMAGES

WHERE TO BUY

The first question many are asking after getting a glimpse of D'Arcy Short's new bat decals, featuring the artwork of Cairns cricketer and artist Marcus McGregor-Cassady, is "where can I get it?".

McGregor-Cassady was unsure whether the design would be a limited edition one-off or be made available to the public, but said there had been plenty of interest from people wanting to buy them.

In a social media post earlier this week, ICON Cricket Australia delivered the good news.

"We cannot wait to release these (bats) to the public! Stay tuned!" the post said.