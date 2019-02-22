Far East leaving West Ipswich for good

Huy Nguyen, of Far East Gormet which is closing this week.

Huy Nguyen, of Far East Gormet which is closing this week. Cordell Richardson

A TAKEAWAY shop on Brisbane Rd is closing for good in two days, due to the store's car parks being taken away.

Huy Nguyen, who owns Far East Gourmet with his mum and her partner, said when a new development went ahead on the corner of Brisbane Rd and Clay St the business lost two of their four car parks out the front of the shop.

Then when road works were completed for the development they lost all four.

"We tried talking to everyone,” Mr Nguyen said.

"We used to have four car parks out the front. Now they take all our car parks with out any advance notice.”

"Our customers phoned and complained. We don't know where to go.”

Far East Gormet which is closing down. Cordell Richardson

When it first opened the Chinese/ noodle bar/ fish and chip shop had a healthy amount of customers.

Mr Nguyen said the store noticed a major decrease in the amount of customers since the car parks had been removed and his mother had been unwell ever since.

"We're so sad. We invested all our money here, now it's all gone.

"For the last year we've been working just to pay the rent.”

Some days they are only getting four customers through the shop.

Now the Nguyen's are closing up the Asian fusion takeaway, after just over three years at the West Ipswich location.

They don't plan on opening another business.

Customers have left well wishes for the embattled takeaway. Cordell Richardson

"We don't have any money left to start a new business. We're not sure what to do.

"Our customers are really upset.”

For the past year the small business has been "just trying to survive” making just enough to cover the bills with around $30,000 still owing to the bank.

Now the lease is about to run out they have made the move to close down.

In a sad twist of fate the business was offered a half price rent deal recently, however Mr Nguyen said the deal was too late.

The entire building, 252 Brisbane Rd, which used to be home to a suit shop and Blue Heeler Boots is currently up for sale.