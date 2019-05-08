'Fantasy land': New facilities spur creativity

SINGING: Principal Barry Leverton with students Hayley Robotham and Daniel Astin enjoy the new performing arts centre at Westside Christian College.

SINGING: Principal Barry Leverton with students Hayley Robotham and Daniel Astin enjoy the new performing arts centre at Westside Christian College. Andrew Korner

BANG for buck was one of the key elements of the planning of Westside Christian College's impressive Creative Industries building.

While on first inspection it may appear to be something of a fantasy land for music, film, drama, art and dance students, the enormous new facility that took 12 months to build will cater for all 500 of the Goodna school's Year 7-12s.

The school officially launched the first stage of the facility today, although students have had the past four months to road test an array of state-of-the-art equipment since returning to school in Term 1.

The new Westside Christian College Creative Industries precinct. PETER MYLONAS

The two-storey building includes professional standard musical instruments and recording equipment, with multiple soundproof mixing and production studios; a film studio with a green screen and editing studios; a 100-seat drama rehearsal stage and auditorium with dedicated sound booth; and a dance floor.

Year 12 Creative Industries student Sabelle Pubjoy-Sherriff said her cohort was blown away by the quality of the equipment they now enjoyed access to in and out of class hours.

"We used to do all these subjects in an older building which was a bit creaky and loud while you were trying to film," she said.

The new Westside Christian College Creative Industries precinct. PETER MYLONAS

"The new one is all soundproofed, it doesn't really compare. During the first week back this year when we didn't have any classes the excitement was just building up."

Head of Secondary Josh Mansfield said walking into the new building was like "walking into another world".

"We have already seen the most amazing creative work coming from the students," Mr Mansfield said.

Principal Barry Leverton with students Hayley Robotham and Daniel Astin enjoy the new performing arts centre at Westside Christian College. Andrew Korner

"I think the arts affects all disciplines of learning. Students develop creativity which helps them across maths and English, plus it gets them excited about being at school."

As if it wasn't impressive enough, the facility is set to be further expanded in the near future to accommodate a large auditorium.

Creative Industries head Chris Hollier said the facility's planning was in place for several years before finally coming to fruition.

"Throughout the process, we wanted to create a building that was focused on function; we wanted it all to work like one big machine," he said.

"The ability for students across different subjects to be able to collaborate was really important to us. We also needed a building that is able to adapt to changes in technology over the years."