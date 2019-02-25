Fantastic result: Ipswich's double hit of charity fun

Well done: Players and supporters involved in Saturday's fifth annual Ipswich Vigoro Pink Stumps Day raised more than $4800 for the McGrath Foundation.

A MASSIVE weekend of fundraising resulted in an enjoyable and productive two days of excitement at the East Ipswich fields.

For the first time, the Ipswich Vigoro Association hosted its annual Pink Stumps Day on Saturday before introducing a Heartkids Gala Day program on Sunday featuring the kids.

IVA official Andrea Kruger was delighted with the response, especially to the fifth time the Pink Stumps Day was run.

"We managed to raise our biggest total yet with $4835 for the McGrath Foundation,'' she said.

"In just the last two years, we have raised over $10,000.

"We had some wonderful local and Brisbane businesses donate prizes for our mega raffle which really helped boost our efforts.''

Donors included Tyrepower Ipswich, Sling Shot Surfers Paradise, The Source Bulk Foods, Kre8tive Nails, Hotel Richlands, Ipswich Hair & Nails, B Indulged, Star Liquor, Fourth Child and Raceview Sand & Gravel.

A bowler, fittingly dressed in pink, prepares to deliver a ball at Ipswich Vigoro's latest Pink Stumps Day at East Ipswich on Saturday. Cordell Richardson

Fourteen teams competed on the day, building on the popularity of the event in past years.

After 21 games across eight hours of vigoro, a few teams remained undefeated.

However, two sides ended up on 16 points due to winning a bonus point by bowling their opposition out in the allocated 30 minutes.

After a countback (most runs scored across all games) the winners were "Pinkie Fingers" with "Barely Breasts" coming in a close second.

"We really appreciate the support as the McGrath Foundation is a charity close to our heart considering our sport is predominately still played by females,'' Kruger said.

A young Wildcats Gold batter has fun at Sunday's Heartkids Gala Day. More photos in Wednesday's QT Junior Sport section. Cordell Richardson

Sunday's inaugural Heartkids Gala Day focused on assisting families who have a personal experience with a child born with a heart condition.

Ipswich player Kelly Verrall and her three children still actively play vigoro.

"Kelly is also the current fundraising co-ordinator for the charity in Ipswich and Ipswich Vigoro was honoured to be able to run this day for her and her nephew whilst raising much needed funds for the Heartkids,'' Kruger said.

Kruger said it was wonderful to see Kelly's nephew Will playing on the day with his sister Hayley.

Seven teams competed with boys and girls aged from five to 16.

"We did not have any winners on the day as we really wanted to focus on fun and participation,'' Kruger said.

"Even though we didn't raise as much as the Pink Stumps day we are still excited about raising $858 for the charity and the Association will be adding a bit extra to make it up to a $1000.''