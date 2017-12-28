Fantastic five: Deb's rare sporting feat

Ipswich weightlifter Deb Acason is on track to contest her fifth Commonwealth Games.

Ipswich weightlifter Deb Acason is on track to contest her fifth Commonwealth Games. David Nielsen

David, known as "Lemsy" around Ipswich, has been with the QT since 1984. He has been sports editor for more than two decades and has won numerous awards for his sports writing, including being named APN Journalist of the Year and Sports Editor of the Year. Away from work, he enjoys fishing, spending time with his family and watching sport.

ONE of Ipswich's most successful sportswomen is used to creating history.

She's already set impressive milestones in athletics, weightlifting, cycling and rugby.

Now Deborah Acason (nee Lovely) is on the verge of a rare feat that will be difficult for any Ipswich achiever to emulate - selection in five consecutive Commonwealth Games teams.

Acason, 34, has been nominated by the Australian Weightlifting Federation to contest the 90 plus division at next year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

As long as her selection is officially ratified as expected, she will become the first Aussie competitor to achieve that record in weightlifting.

"I'm pretty confident,'' Acason said, having enjoyed an extra special Christmas after receiving her letter of notification.

"I don't believe that there's anyone else (in my division) that can appeal against me being in the team so I'm pretty happy.''

Although her latest performance at last weekend's trials in Sydney was below her best, Acason had produced enough competitive efforts during the year to meet the selection standards.

And the Ipswich mother of two has more experience than most people likely to make the Australian team across all sports.

Since winning a silver medal at her first Commonwealth Games in Manchester 15 years ago, Acason has secured a full set of medals.

That included a gold at her previous "home'' Games in Melbourne in 2006.

"I'm excited to be in the team but I'm really trying to hold off being too excited because I know by the time I get to the village, I'm going to be so pumped,'' she said.

"Another home Games and it's just going to be great.''

Competing at the Gold Coast in April would complete an astonishing journey, lifting Acason into elite company in this country.

"This time last year, I really had my doubts (if I could make it) because of my shoulder injury,'' she said.

"I just can't wait for the new year.

"I'm the first weightlifter to do five (Commonwealth Games).

"It's pretty amazing. I just can't believe I've had such longevity in the sport.

"I've had some injuries.

"The timing has just been perfect for me to get to this point.''

Apart from Manchester and Melbourne, the Dinmore weightlifter also represent- ed her country in Delhi (2010) and Glasgow (2014).

Acason's sporting career reflects her dedication, tenacity and resolve, especially since the arrival of her two young daughters Eva, now 6, and Ella, two.

Before launching successfully into weightlifting, she won a bronze medal in discus representing Australia at the 1999 World Junior Athletics championships.

She's also won at state level in cycling events like the keirin, and made the Australian rugby squad in 2006.

The 16-strong Australian weightlifting team is expected to be officially confirmed later this month after any appeals are heard.

After contesting the state and national championships, and lifting a total of 212kg at last weekend's trials, Acason secured her number one national ranking in her division.

Before her latest international quest, she'll also be a batonbearer for the Gold Coast Games. She's been selected to run a Queens's Baton Relay stage at Cleveland in late March.