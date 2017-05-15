Fantastic feat: Check out Craig's 800 game surprise

Easts hockey player Craig Barrett celebrates his 800th game with family and friends in Ipswich.

PLAYING 800 official games, Craig Barrett could be forgiven for winding down his career.

But the most capped player with Eastern Suburbs Hockey Club is still making an impact.

And what better way to recognise his incredible service than to surprise him before taking to the field on Friday night.

A large contingent of family, friends, club supporters and junior Easts players formed a guard of honour to celebrate the A2 player's remarkable achievement.

Having only missed three years with the club since 1975 - while teaching and not playing in western Queensland - Barrett appreciated the wonderful gesture.

"It was a really humbling experience to think that they'd put so much time and effort into making it a memorable night for me,'' Barrett, 52, said.

Easts' teammates also marked the special occasion at the Ipswich Hockey Complex by beating Wests 3-2. It took a field goal by Mick Pickering on the siren to seal the timely victory.

Barrett joined Easts as a junior after being introduced to the game in 1974 by former Ipswich association president John Cushing, who was coaching at North Ipswich.

The long-time defender worked his way up the ranks, making his A Grade debut in 1984. But when returning to the club in 1988 following his teaching stint out west, Barrett concentrated on playing Reserve Grade and A2 for the Tigers.

After Barrett learnt from Easts' club secretary Tracey Doyle that the milestone was getting close, the club kept the final countdown quiet until Friday night's surprise.

But the Laidley resident became suspicious when some former teammates from the 1980s turned up at the game.

"It was great because guys that I haven't run around for 20/30 years were there,'' the Laidley State High School industrial design technology and arts teacher said.

Ipswich Hockey officials were over the weekend trying to confirm if Barrett's 800 game tally was the most in association history.

While it is for Easts, Barrett joins elite Ipswich company. Hancocks' players Denis Tierney and Ashley Dobbie have played more than 800 games in the Ipswich competition.

Apart from his fierce loyalty to Easts, Barrett has also represented Queensland eight times in masters hockey since 2004.

The club record is just reward for a man from a proud sporting family.

Craig's father Don was a Queensland rugby league player, who was recognised on the "Before Origin Greats'' plaque at Suncorp Stadium. Don represented Ipswich and Queensland prior to 1980 when the State of Origin was introduced.

Craig's mother Pam, brother Scott and sister Deidre all played hockey and other sports.

His children Julien and Brittany also play the game. Brittany will move to the US later this year to take up a college hockey scholarship.

Craig said playing in the same Easts' Reserve Grade team as Julien was one of his proudest moments.

Craig's wife Megan is a representative softballer and black belt in martial arts.

His niece Caitlin Sippel, a former Hancocks A Grade player, works in the Hockey Queensland office.

While family remains important to Craig, Friday night was about his fantastic contribution to the game.

"Not many people stick with one club for their whole career these days,'' he said.

And he plans to keep playing as long as his creaky right knee allows him.

Great clubman

EASTS club president Paul Malcolm was delighted to see his A2 teammate and long-serving Tigers supporter honoured. "He's a great clubman but very consistent,'' Malcolm said. "You know what you are going to get from him. He's always solid.

"He's played 800 games but every year he seems to be getting better. I've played in a few games with the boys playing 200 games and a couple of 500 games but 800 is a pretty amazing milestone to make.''