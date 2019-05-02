Fantastic efforts as try-scoring battle hots up

Brothers captain Wes Conlon is leading the way in the Player of the Year standings.

Brothers captain Wes Conlon is leading the way in the Player of the Year standings.

BOMBER'S BLAST

THE Rugby League Ipswich competition has completed its first round of fixtures with some star efforts already.

The Player of the Year points table is below and ex-Jets player Wes Conlon has broken away from the pack with some great performances so far.

Conlon is however being chased by Goodna centre Brett Kelly and Swifts prop Jake O'Doherty who are starting to warm into the season.

The A Grade try-scoring list features Kelly on top with 10, followed by Brothers centre Loia Fetaoai (nine).

Ratu Vatuinaruku and Conlon have scored six tries each.

The Reserve Grade try-scoring list is being led by Brothers player Noah Elisaia (nine), followed by his teammate Zac Sutton (eight). Fassifern's Callum McInnes and Goodna's Henry Pritchard are next with seven each.

Brothers halfback Ryan Brown is the leading goal kicker with 22. His halves partner Josh Whitwell comes in second with 14, followed by the Bombers' Mcinnes with 13.

Latest RLI A-Grade Player of the Year points (3/2/1 awarded): Redbank v Fassifern - 3 Michael Pouhila (Redbank), 2 Jake Hooper (Fassifern), 1 Ambrose Fenn (Redbank).

Brothers v Swifts: 3 Ratu Vatuinaruku (Swifts), 2 Wes Conlon (Brothers), 1 Jake O'Doherty (Swifts).

Norths v West End: 3 Dylan Martin (Norths), 2 Matthew Betteins (Norths), 1 Chris Newman (West End).

Player of the Year ladder: 10 Wes Conlon (Brothers); 6 Brett Kelly (Goodna), Jake O'Doherty (Swifts); 5 John Paul Leota (Redbank), John Maila (Brothers).

RLI preview round 8.

Redbank v Swifts (Saturday): Redbank are coming off a good win at home while Swifts defeated the previously unbeaten Brothers outfit.

The Bears always play good at home and will give themselves a great chance of victory with a strong forward pack, allowing Farren Willett to guide the backs around.

The Bluebirds have put in some steady performances of late but came out last weekend to defeat the only team that remained unbeaten in Brothers.

It was one of the Bluebirds' better efforts for the year. They once again started slow and were behind at halftime time but they seem fitter this year and are capable of playing for the 80 minutes.

Tip: Swifts.

Swifts player Hala Masila stands strong in the tackle during last weekend's A-Grade win over Brothers. Rob Williams

West End v Brothers (Saturday): West End, after recently recording their first victory for the year and drawing with Swifts, put in a below par performance last week. They lost to the Tigers in a game they would have fancied their chances.

Brothers, on the other hand, were flying high with six victories before stumbling last week to the Bluebirds at home.

The Bulldogs will be looking to regroup and must tighten up their defence or a slick Brothers backline will run them ragged.

The Bretheren will put last week's los behind them and have their side boosted with the return of several players that were unavailable last weekend.

Tip: Brothers.

Fassifern v Goodna (Sunday): Fassifern remain the only team yet to register a win this year but one is not far away with improvement seen each week.

Goodna have completed the first round with only one loss.

The Bombers don't have a good record against the Eagles at home but will rely on Mahe Paseka to lead the forward pack and take the fight to the Eagles.

Goodna go into this game refreshed after having not played over the past two weeks due to Easter and the bye.

They will be looking to put a performance in to show the other clubs that they are the team to beat.

Tip: Goodna.

A Grade ladder: 19 Goodna, 19 Brothers, 18 Swifts, 15 Redbank, 13 Norths, 12 West End, 9 Fassifern.

NBA battle

THE NBA title race has been reduced to eight teams with the Golden State Warriors still the short-priced favourites to win the title.

They are currently battling with the Houston Rockets to progress further and it will take a very good team to beat them.

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the second line of betting. They face the Boston Celtics at the moment, with the series tied 1-1.

The other two series fixtures feature the Toronto Raptors playing the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trailblazers battling the Denver Nuggets.

Quick thoughts

HERO of the week: Minjee Lee played four fantastic rounds last week to win her fifth LPGA title. The talented Aussie has risen to No 2 in the world. A major title is well within her grasp.

Villain of the week: The Brisbane Roar's season started with high promise but unfortunately it didn't reach any great heights, ending with another loss. It was a season they would rather forget.

Did you know? 1. Real Madrid are the most successful team in Champion League history, winning it on 13 occasions. The next best is Milan with seven, followed by Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona (with five each).

Bomber's best: I tipped the Denver Nuggets to level the series and they did the job, not only winning game 6 but also Game 7 to advance to the quarter finals.

This week I have a tip at the Gold Coast races. It's in Race 5 No 1 Tarzan. This horse has great natural speed and runs very well fresh.