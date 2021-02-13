Fantastic couple achieving top results in Ipswich footprint

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

THE following, from Jordan Gerrans on the Queensland Harness Racing website, is about the biggest event to happen in the greater Ipswich footprint in many years.

What was once considered a bit of a backwater in the harness game, though it boasted a very large hobbyist contingent of owners and trainers, has become a mecca for up and coming young professionals.

While the following article highlights an astronomical achievement, the Turpin-McMullen operation will soon be under siege from stables in their own backyard, all in the hands of highly competent trainers and drivers, who are determined to have their “day in the sun”. Harness in the Ipswich footprint has turned 180 degrees and is going forward rapidly.

Husband and wife trotting partnership Pete McMullen and Chantal Turpin have many a similarity but differ in one significant way.

They are both up at the crack of dawn every morning with the horses at their Patrick Estate property, then looking after and raising their daughters, before usually rushing off to the races. They are on the hunt for winners almost every day of the week – hopefully a few feature races along the way. But what sets the leading Queensland trotting duo apart is their goal setting – or lack thereof.

McMullen, one of the top drivers around the country, will set himself little goals every season or every few weeks and will aim to knock them over as he goes along.

On the other hand, Turpin is happy to go with the flow and just pick up winners as they come, never really thinking too far ahead down the track.

So, when the hardworking mother and trainer reached the magical 1000 winners’ milestone late last month, while it is was a special occasion, it was not something that she had longed for.

“To train 1000 winners, that is special to anyone,” said Turpin, who previously drove but more often focuses on training these days.

“It is great as we have a good bunch of loyal owners around us.

“It is fantastic, but I have never been really a goal setter – whereas Pete always has been.”

It is fair to say McMullen is achieving most of the goals he sets for himself, winning the drivers premiership last year Albion Park on top of driving 100 winners in each of the last 11 years.

“I have had a lot of personal goals, always,” said McMullen, who is the leading driver in Queensland this year as of the second week of February.

“I have slowly been achieving mine over the years.”

Turpin won a Group 1 for the first time last year as well as stacks of other victories.

“Chantal reaching 1000 winners as a trainer, that is a really huge milestone that not many trainers do get too,” McMullen said.

“We would have to look at the record books, but she would be one of the youngest to do it.

“It is all because of owners and we are fortunate and lucky to have them.

“Hopefully the 1000 winners are only just the start, we have got a few babies coming along too.”

McMullen, who is a third generation trots participant, believes the marriage of husband and wife, and trainer and driver, helps produce the results on the track.

With McMullen driving at the races most days of the week, Turpin can look after the horses at home and everything else that goes along with being a mother and leading trainer.

“We are pretty lucky, Pete goes to the races and that allows me to stay home and raise the kids and do the afternoon shift at the stables,” Turpin said.

“I am pretty lucky that Pete is able to go to the races every day.

“I hate when he gets suspended because then I have to go to the races.”

The recordbreaking Turpin-McMullen partnership prepare their horses at a magnificent Patrick Estate stable in the Somerset Region.

They have been there for around eight years and have almost built it up from scratch, now housing almost 50 horses in work and have all the training facilities that are required. McMullen thinks the horses thrive in the open air environment near Lake Wivenhoe.

“It is a never ending thing, there is always more to do but it certainly is getting to the stage now where it is quite a nice set up,” McMullen said.

“We have set it up very open, we are in Queensland, it is hot and that is the environment the horses are in.

“It is open to keep it open with the air flow so all the horses can see each other.

“They seem very happy and healthy.”

As well as driving a ton of winners over each of the last 11 years, McMullen’s sparkling resume also includes being the youngest driver to reach 1000 winners earlier in his career and claiming the Australian Drivers championship.

McMullen, who was born into the industry, pinpointed Big Wheels’ Group 1 triumph in the QBRED TRIAD Final – 2YO Colts and Geldings in July of last year as one of the duo’s career highlights so far.

They will go searching for more feature events and Group 1 races into 2021 and beyond, with McMullen declaring he would like to improve their strike rate as the year goes on, as well. The pair have Will the Wizard, Saucy Dreams, Blacksadance and Miss Ruby Sunshine in at Tabcorp Park Menangle on Saturday evening.

Quick links

A REMINDER from the Queensland Racing Integrity Commissin (QRIC), albeit from the galloping ranks, that trainers and drivers in harness are to treat their horses with kindness and consideration.

The following outlines the consequences for not doing this.

As has often been said in this column, we are no longer in “the age or era of the horse”.

Recent misconduct charges have led to a call from Queensland Racing Integrity Commission stewards for industry participants to keep their behaviour in check or suffer the consequences. Central Queensland jockey Chris McIver has been disqualified for 12 months after kicking a horse at the barriers before a race in Rockhampton last month.

Mr McIver was found guilty of misconduct after he twice forcibly stomped on the hindquarter of his mount ‘Or Else’.

Chief Thoroughbred Steward Peter Chadwick said breaches of this kind are very serious and any behaviour involving the mistreatment of a thoroughbred racehorse must meet with a significant penalty.

“The penalty must not only deter Mr McIver but must also illustrate to the racing industry that these actions are not to be tolerated,” he said. “In this case Mr McIver also had two recent breaches of the misconduct rule in 2019 and 2020.”

In another incident, Brisbane based jockey Nathan Thomas pleaded guilty to misconduct and was suspended for two weeks after an incident before a race in Mackay this week.

During the barrier loading process, jockey Thomas was dislodged and then forcibly struck his mount ‘Whosday’ with his whip in the region of the horse’s shoulder.

In a further misconduct incident, this time at Emerald, Central Queensland stablehand Nick Trimble pleaded guilty to misconduct and was disqualified for three months.

While unsaddling ‘Dirt Rich’ following the running of race two at Emerald on February 6, Mr Trimble forcibly struck the horse in the girth.

Mr Chadwick said all of these incidents had a detrimental effect on the image of racing, and penalties must serve as a general deterrent to illustrate to the racing industry that these activities are unacceptable.

Horses must be registered

CLOSER to home and back on gait, no mystery pacers allowed.

The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) has commenced an investigation into a standardbred horse withdrawn from the Australian Pacing Gold (APG) sale when it was found to be unregistered.

As part of routine registration checks, QRIC Stewards became aware that Lot 30 Badlands Hanover – Bute Miss catalogued for sale at the Albion Park APG sales on Sunday 31 January is allegedly not a registered racehorse.

Stewards directed APG officials to withdraw the horse from the sale.

Chief Harness Steward David Farquharson said Stewards would enquire into the circumstances around the foaling and notification of the yearling to determine the owner’s compliance with the Australian Harness Racing rules.

“The Commission regularly attends sales events involving racing animals to ensure the rules are adhered to as part of its compliance activities,” he said.

Honour board

JUST for a change we will examine the trainer’s side of the leaderboard first.

No change in the names, with Chantal Turpin on top, leading in five winners for the week. Ron Sallis, Kelli Dawson and Paul Matis a fair distance away with two apiece.

On the red carpet in the driver’s lane, Pete McMullen cruised out in front with nine big ones, Narissa McMullen next best on four, and an honest effort from Kelli Dawson, in the spotlight on three occasions.

Most pleasing was Paul Matis’s double at Albion on Tuesday last. Paul Diebert in the sulky. Two Pauls, and a nice old fashioned “plonk” on each winner. It doesn’t get any better.

Ipswich factor: 29/46.

Albion Park, February 5: Unknown Son (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); High On Montana (Jonah Hutchinson for Lacey Hinze); Royal Obsession (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis); Peggy Stardust (Taleah McMullen for Peter MacKay); Cool And Calculating (Narissa McMullen for Craig McKinnis); Tizz A Sizzler (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham); Tearaway Diamond (Greg Elkins).

Albion Park, February 6: Clarry (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini); Gotta Moment (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Miss Ruby Sunshine (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Will The Wizard (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Boomchuckalucka (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Albion Park, February 9: Reddy Fire (Paul Diebert for Paul Matis); Sir Semper Fidelis (Paul Diebert for Paul Matis); Targaryen (Kelli Dawson); Delightful Reason (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis); Gotta Moment (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer).

Redcliffe, February 10: Maywyns Jewel (Kelli Dawson); Kay Nora Shannon (Ben Battle for Mark Rees); Makinmefeelgood (Danielle Veivers for Ryan Veivers); Risky Buziness (Jonah Hutchinson for Lacey Hinze); Shereacts (Kelli Dawson for Geoff Dawson).

Redcliffe, February 11: Torque In Control (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Popeye Russell (Chris Petroff for David Rodger Jnr); Typhoon Torque (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Rowdys Ace (Trent Lethaby for John McMullen); Eulo Flyer (Pete McMullen for Dale Belford); Goal Kicker (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: Box trifecta 1-4-10: Clarkey (A Sanderson)-Big Bang Leonard (D Graham)-Clarry (N McMullen).

R2: Quinella 1-6: Notorious (D Veivers) and One Off (G Dixon).

R3: Box trifecta 2-3-10: Major Doit (T Gillespie)-Paravani (N McMullen)-Bohanna (C Butler).

R4: Box trifecta 1-2-8: Musculus (N Dawson)-Skyline (G Dixon)-Garland Greene (N McMullen).

R5: Box trifecta 1-7-8: Midnight Queen (G Dixon)-Rockita (R Thurlow)-Cool And Calculating (N McMullen).

R6: Box trifecta 2-3-6: Northview Hustler (H Barnes)-Clintal Do (D March)-Major Cam (D Weeks).

R7: Box trifecta.1-3-6: Cardles From Heaven (A Sanderson)-Our Major Day (D March)-Franco Landry (B Barnes).

R8: Box trifecta 3-5-6: Gotta Moment (P Diebert)-Little Bolt (A Millard)-At West Point (D Veivers).