Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Music

Fans thought Madonna had died

26th Nov 2020 9:55 AM

 

Madonna started trending on Twitter this morning due to a case of mistaken identity.

Some social media users mistakenly thought the Like A Prayer singer had died when in fact it was football superstar Diego Maradona who had passed away.

 

 

Maradona.
Maradona.

RELATED: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo farewell Diego Maradona

The Argentine football god, 60, died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month.

Twitter quickly lit up with RIP messages for the singer, before there was an avalanche of tweets pointing out it was the sports star who had died.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

So in conclusion, Madonna the singer is alive and well, but Maradona the sporting legend is sadly dead.

Originally published as Fans thought Madonna had died

More Stories

madonna maradona music soccer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man planned sex with children in ‘explicit detail’

        Premium Content Man planned sex with children in ‘explicit detail’

        Crime An Ipswich court has heard disturbing details of a man’s efforts to procure children overseas for sex

        Ipswich upbringing lifts Barry to Hall of Fame honour

        Premium Content Ipswich upbringing lifts Barry to Hall of Fame honour

        Sport World-class achiever acknowledges another Ipswich legend. Read about city’s two...

        ‘Almighty crash’ as alleged carjacker smashes into fence

        Premium Content ‘Almighty crash’ as alleged carjacker smashes into fence

        News Witnesses have described the moment an alleged car thief crashed a stolen car

        Tully only councillor not to sign expenses privacy waiver

        Premium Content Tully only councillor not to sign expenses privacy waiver

        Council News Former councillors and directors of council-owned entities have been asked for...